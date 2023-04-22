‘The four for four was the only reason I’d go’: Customer calls out Wendy’s meal deals for their increasing prices

Wendy’s has been on TikTokers’ minds of late—particularly, the alleged absence of the 4 for $4 deal, debated on a recent video. But now another TikTok suspects that the fast-food chain is going to raise its prices further.

The TikTok video was created by Kamiya B, drawing close to half a million views as of Saturday. In it, the creator is in her car, burger in hand, pondering the situation.

“Y’all know this Wendy’s think they slick,” the creator begins. “They go from four for four, to a $5 Biggie Bag, and now they got a $6 Biggie Bag. In a minute, it’s gonna be $10.”

Then, with emphasis, she says, “And then we still gonna think we’re getting a deal like some DUMMIES.”

Commenters had a variety of thoughts on Wendy’s, the four-for-four deal, and fast food in general.

“I never understood why people say this,” one commenter said in an effort to dispel the rumor of the 4 for $4 going away. “I literally work at Wendy’s. We still have the four for four as well as both biggie bags.”

Kamiya B retorted, “When in the video did I say the 444 was gone? Also there’s only one option for it now.”

“They still got it on the menu,” another contended, adding, “the words just smaller.”

“Wendy’s just don’t hit like it do when we were kids, to me,” one commenter opined, though at least one person in the comments section claimed to happen upon the TikTok video while eating a Wendy’s Biggie Bag in their car.

“Haven’t had Wendy’s since they took the jbc away from the 4/4,” yet another claimed. “Used to go weekly! I just save my coins now.”

One commenter damned the $4 meal deal by declaring, “It’s honestly an overpriced kids meal.”

Finally, one commenter said, “The deal is better if you know how to cook and buy ingredients to cook yourself, and not have to EAT IN YOUR CAR.”

That prompted Kamiya B to respond, “WATCH YOUR TONE! I can eat wherever I want to eat it.”

