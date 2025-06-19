Woman gets Taylor Swift tattoo in husband’s handwriting. Then she takes a closer look at it after leaving the shop

Since 2024, Taylor Swift fans have been sharing their love of the singer’s music by getting tattoos inspired by the song “Guilty as Sin?”

Featured Video

The lyrics say, “What if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh?”

Therefore, many fans get “mine” tattooed on their thighs.

Instagram user Liz Corleone (@lizcorleone) attempted to get this tattoo in cursive—not only as an ode to the singer but also as one to her partner.

Advertisement

The way her tattoo turned out was not at all what she was expecting. In an Instagram Reel with millions of views, Corleone shares what happened.

Instead of the tattoo spelling out a simple “mine,” an additional stroke on the letter n turned it into the word “mime.”

“Wtf??” Corleone wrote on the text overlay of the clip after realizing the mess-up.

“I didn’t notice the cursive misspelling until I was driving away,” Corleone told Newsweek. “We were running late to dinner, got bandaged up, and hopped in the car. Then I looked at the video I took and thought, ‘Does that say Mime?’”

Advertisement

How can tattoos be fixed?

Yes, tattoos are permanent. But they can be adjusted with additional effort.

There are several ways to “fix” a bad tattoo:

Adding a background or shading : Sometimes a tattoo that the recipient is less than thrilled with can be adjusted with contrast from shading or additional work around the original piece.

: Sometimes a tattoo that the recipient is less than thrilled with can be adjusted with contrast from shading or additional work around the original piece. Cover it up : It might be worthwhile to simply cover up the old tattoo with a new design that you can be happy with.

: It might be worthwhile to simply cover up the old tattoo with a new design that you can be happy with. Removal: If the tattoo cannot be lived with or covered up, laser removal can help break down the ink over multiple sessions.

Advertisement

How does the couple feel about the tattoo?

Corelone told Newsweek that she and her partner found humor in the situation.

“I’ve got a great new nickname out of it,” she laughed. “These things don’t phase me. I’ve chuckled at myself countless times just thinking about the story.”

As reported by the outlet, the poster’s husband chimed in to say that when he wrote out the word for the stencil, he did in fact spell it correctly (this is also apparent in her Instagram Reel).

Advertisement

“Do I think the artist intentionally messed it up? Absolutely not,” Corleone said. “They were great, we had awesome conversation. I just wish they followed the stencil a little more closely.”

H/T Newsweek

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.