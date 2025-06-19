“Gonna go turn it off now”: Firefighter’s wife shares the one common household appliance that leads to house fires

Anywhere between 250,000 to 350,000 house fires occur every year in the United States. While many fires in the home can be quickly and easily extinguished with the proper equipment, a fire can also get out of hand fast and leave those inside the home in danger.

Featured Video

That’s why it’s important to be prepared in case of a fire. However, many people who believe that they’re prepared for a fire aren’t as ready as they’d like to think.

For example, according to the National Fire Protection Association, around 16% of home fire deaths were in homes that had smoke detectors that failed to operate. This is an issue that could potentially be avoided had the smoke detectors been properly maintained.

Now, a TikTok user named Jess (@firewifejess), who is the wife of a firefighter, has the internet talking with her fire safety advice. And one tip has taken viewers by surprise.

Advertisement

What home appliance leads to house fires?

In her video, which currently has over 965,000 views, Jess shares many pieces of advice about fire prevention.

For example, she notes that smoke detectors expire, generally after 10 years, so it’s important to make sure your smoke detector is up-to-date.

Next, she offers advice for putting out kitchen fires—baking soda or a kitchen-rated fire extinguisher works best—before advising people not to leave items with large lithium batteries charging.

Advertisement

But apart from advice about cleaning lint traps, avoiding putting candles in the bedroom or bathroom, and getting rid of plug-in air fresheners, the household appliance that sparked the most interest is the exhaust fan.

“Exhaust fans. Don’t forget to turn them off,” Jess proclaims. “Only use them when you need them. Don’t forget to pop the lid open and clean the inside of them.”

Then she shares the reason these are so dangerous. “When the motor shorts out, it catches fire in the dust and dirt in the fan,” Jess explains. “The fire goes up into the attic space of the home.”

“You now have a fire up over the ceiling up over where your smoke detectors are,” she states.

Advertisement

Is this true?

Jess isn’t the only person to warn about the dangers of exhaust fans. In 2015, firefighters in Stafford County, Virginia, issued a warning about bathroom exhaust fans after several fires were linked to their use.

There are also plenty of other appliances that can be unexpected fire hazards. For example, one woman claimed that she narrowly avoided a house fire after her dishwasher suddenly caught fire. Thankfully, she had a fire extinguisher and was able to quell the flames.

Advertisement

In the comments section, users shared their favorite fire safety tips.

“I close my door ALL THE TIME because my dad told me that’s what typically stops fires to spread to other rooms,” wrote a user. This is true; closing a door can help slow the spread of a fire.

“Honeyyyyyyy!!!!! I lost my home to and OUTLET plug in!! The febreeze plug in smell good thing!!!!!” alleged another. Plug-in air fresheners have previously been linked to home fires.

Advertisement

“Make sure if yall buy surge protectors or power strips they are from a reputable brand – we had a house fire due to a faulty cheap surge protector,” declared a third. Power strips can pose significant danger, as previously noted in another viral clip.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jess via TikTok DM and comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.