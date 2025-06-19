“The most awful nausea I’ve ever experienced”: Texans recommended to “avoid alcohol and caffeine” this summer

Texas residents may need to avoid two popular beverages this summer, as extreme heat makes enjoying alcohol and caffeine hazardous.

Why should Texas residents avoid caffeine and alcohol?

Weather reports indicate that temperatures may soar over 106 degrees in many areas of Texas this week. While exposure to high heat can be dangerous on its own, certain beverages could pose additional risks.

The National Weather Service (NWS) urges Texans to avoid caffeine and alcohol, which can both contribute to dehydration. Caffeine and alcohol are diuretics, which increase urination and fluid loss.

Instead of reaching for a coffee or an alcoholic beverage, residents in areas impacted by the high temperatures should stay hydrated with water.

Is heatstroke dangerous?

Severe dehydration in high temperatures can lead to heatstroke, with symptoms such as confusion, nausea, and seizures. Redditors who live in the South share their scary first-hand experiences with heatstroke.

“I got heat stroke hiking out of Fossil Creek several years ago. It doesn’t matter how much water you drink. When your core temp rises, you need to get cool ASAP. It was very scary and I had to have my friend walk ahead for a ranger. I didn’t think I’d make it out,” one wrote in the r/Phoenix subreddit.

“I noticed my vision was swimming in front of me and walked a few feet to sit down. My vision started blacking as I was walking. I sat down in some shade with some water, with my hands and feet going numb and the most awful nausea I’ve ever experienced,” another said.

Others share how they avoid heatstroke during hot summer days in Texas.

“Direct sunlight for hours in Texas summer is bad news… Pedialite and or a IV rehydration is probably what your body needs but a doctor is the one that should tell you,” one shared.

“I work outside in west Texas all year round. Heat injuries are not a small matter. With the temperatures over 95 you really need to be cooling down for 15 minutes every hour,” another suggested.

H/T Newsweek

