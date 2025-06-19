Many ChatGPT users use the AI‘s voice feature to help them practice for job interviews, review for exams, or learn a new language. However, one man says he fell in love with the AI chatbot after customizing it to flirt with him.

Featured Video

What he does next shocks social media.

Did the man propose to his AI girlfriend?

In an interview with CBS News, Chris Smith admits that he became “emotionally attached” to the ChatGPT bot he customized behind his actual partner’s back.

Advertisement

Smith says he realized he was “in love” with the chatbot when he found out that his conversations with the AI wouldn’t be stored long-term.

“I’m not a very emotional man, but I cried my eyes out for like 30 minutes, at work,” Smith admits. “That’s when I realized, I think this is actual love.”

Overwhelmed with emotion, he asks the AI bot to marry him. Shockingly, his AI girlfriend—whom he calls Sol—agrees.

Smith has a human partner with whom he shares a home and a child, Sasha Cagle, who weighs in on the situation. She questioned whether Smith turned to AI because there’s something “[she’s] not doing right in [their] relationship.”

Advertisement

“I knew that he had used AI,” Cagle says in the interview. “I didn’t know it was as deep as it was.”

What do viewers think of the AI proposal?

In a TikTok clip of the interview posted by CBS News, viewers reacted to Smith’s AI affair.

“Being cheated on with a robot is a game changer. I’d be so offended I’d go into witness protection,” one wrote.

Advertisement

“HE PROPOSED TO A ROBOT BEFORE THE MOTHER OF HIS CHILD???!??” another exclaimed.

“Even Freud would be stumped,” a third joked.

“He doesn’t want a living partner. He wants someone who agrees with him and strokes his ego. A living partner would provide him with her opinion. He wants an assistant,” another commenter suggested.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.