“A thousand percent better”: Are Hacipupus going to become the next Labubu?

It feels like we’ve only just entered our Labubu era, but TikTok is already suggesting that the viral toys might soon be dethroned as the internet’s collectible du jour.

The cute and slightly creepy-looking Pop Mart plushies have been in the spotlight for a few months now, but recently they’ve faced competition from a toy with an even more unusual name—the hacipupu.

Whole timeline crying for labubu and here I am crying for the new hacipupu! pic.twitter.com/PCiOmTFq9B — Aku ~ 95 🐣 • 🅱️Lℹ️SS (@exoh_sarang) June 13, 2025

Just like Labubus, Hacipupus come in a “blind box” model, where buyers purchase a mystery item that is one of several from a set. Hacipupu content on TikTok typically involves creators unboxing the toys, as well as others styling them as fashion accessories. The internet is already obessing, with many people claiming they’re even cuter than their predecessors.

However, not everyone is a fan, with some ripping on the trend for being childish, while others question whether our collective overconsumption habits have gone too far.

What do the Hacipupu videos show?

One of the first videos to bring the hacipupu trend to the mainstream arrived on TikTok via user @gmergurl123 on June 4th. Its caption reads, “Hey, what’s going on? I just got used to the #labubu, what is a #hacipupu?”

In it, the creator relays how she accidentally learned about Hacipupus for the first time.

“I just saw a video of this girl saying ‘ok you guys where do I get a Labubu’, and one of the comments just said ‘no girl, you should get a hacipupu’,” she explains to the camera, before adding a comedic glitch effect to signify her shock and confusion. The video has over 2.8 million views as of June 18th.

Commenters delighted in joining in on the bit. “How about a peepeepoopoo,” said user Leanna, while Box Salt added, “idk what a ‘Labubu’ is, but it sounds like slang for a lobotomy.”

Many share the sentiment of collective insanity. “We are actually losing the plot,” another person commented.

Others sincerely shared their opinions over which of the two came out on top. “I won’t lie, I looked up the Hacipupu and despite being horrifically named, they are a thousand percent better than the Labubu”, wrote user Dens.

“Why are we getting anything as adults?” someone else said scornfully.

What are labubus, anyway?

If you’re hearing all of these words for the first time and feeling completely perplexed, you’re not alone. So, what actually is a Labubu in the first place?

Labubus are small plush toys based on monsters inspired by Nordic folklore. They were first included in a picture book called The Monsters in 2015.

Each Labubu toy is themed after a different monster. They also include a keyring, meaning they can clip onto bags or as part of of an outfit.

They are gaining mass popularity online since trending online as a fashion accessory. Most recently, Labubus seen on celebrities and influencers, including Lisa from Blackpink.

The Labubu craze has inspired thousands of unboxing videos online. It’s also playing into TikTok’s unique tendency to create communities around increasingly unconventional collections. It has even spurred on the creation of fake Labubus—also known as lafufus—as scammers attempt to trick potential buyers and cash in on the trend.

How is a Hacipupu different from a Labubu?

One video by TikTok user @t_e_t_e_m_i shows the creator unboxing two “Snuggle with you” Hacipupus—the first being a brown reindeer, the second a pawprint.

Like Labubus, Hacipupus can be worn. However, these variants seem to function more like purses, featuring a zipper section and a strap that you can wear around the neck. Another TikTok by Pop Mart—the retailer behind both toy collections—shows a different style of hacipupu, this time themed after jelly babies. According to The Toy Chronicle, the name Hacipupu itself refers to the young boy character who the toys are themed around.

Just like Labubus, Hacipupus come from Chinese retailer Pop Mart. They, too, arrive in a ‘blind box’ style. This packaging first gained popularity in the ‘90s, with trends like Pokémon cards.

When purchasing an item, the buyer does not typically know which variant they will receive, increasing the hype and encouraging collectors to keep buying until they complete the set and have collected the rarest items. The mystery and surprise element also makes it a perfect pairing for social media.

Have we gone too far in our obsession with microtrends?

Despite generating a substantial amount of online engagement, blind box crazes like Hacipupus and Labubus are also facing heavy critisim. Many commenters flock to videos on the #hacipupu hashtag to express their disdain.

“Thank god I’m employed”, comments someone else on @t_e_t_e_m_i’s unboxing.

As well as negative opinions about the ‘childish’ nature of collectibles and those partaking in them, many are questioning whether the consecutive arrival of these trends so close to each other is ultimately harmful for ourselves and the environment. One user declares, “We have such a terrible consumption problem.”

And with environmental group EcoWaste Coalition putting out a warning last November against fake Labubu products with regard to the high amounts of lead they contain, it seems this concern isn’t unprecedented.

However, others just praised collectors for feeling free and able to have fun, and remarked that it isn’t exactly a novel problem.

“I’m confused about why it’s suddenly a problem to get trending toys/stuffed animals like this wasn’t a problem with squishmallows,” comments user Nicky.

User Sin_shady718 further cemented the longevity of our obsession with fleeting trends.

“We gonna end up right back at Tamagotchi,” they said.

