‘Nah I would have just left’: Starbucks worker waits a half hour for manager to open store. They still don’t show up at 6am

As an employee, waiting for a boss or manager can be a frustrating experience. Even though they may be the ones who scheduled the employee to work at that time, the employee is often left stuck outside the business until the manager arrives, making their early arrival useless.

Numerous users have documented this experience on TikTok. For example, in July of this year, a TikToker vented their frustrations after saying their boss asked them to come in several hours early, only for their boss to not show up at the agreed time. Last year, a Little Caesars worker sparked a similar discussion after alleging their boss made them wait 40 minutes because they did not wake up in time to open the store.

Now, another user is calling out their workplace, this time at Starbucks. In a video that’s been viewed over 18,000 times as of Saturday, TikTok user Lia (@urmomsfavlia318) shows herself sitting outside of a Starbucks location.

“Let’s see how long my manager takes to get here (open @ 6am),” she writes in the text overlaying the video. The current time listed on the video is 5:25am.

Over the course of the video, Lia provides update after update, with the manager not arriving at any point before opening. Finally, she provides her last update at 6am, writing, “Supposed to be open nd still no manager.”

“Theres so many ppl pulling up,” she writes in the caption. “What do i do.”

In the comments section, many users sang Lia’s praises for sticking it out.

“Oh bb u better then me,” a user wrote.

“They had better had fixed your time be u was on time honey,” another added.

“Oh hell nahhh. As a shift we would’ve had words,” shared a third.

Several users confessed that they would not have waited as long as Lia.

“Nah I would have just left tf,” stated a commenter.

“I would’ve gone home omg,” echoed a second.

