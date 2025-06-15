“Imagine having to throw your phone away”: Man waits in airport security line. Then he spots a sign

People are just now finding out about the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 ban on planes. The devices were banned from air travel back in 2016, but a recent TikTok by @malckbro is renewing interest in the reason.

In his video, the traveler zooms in on an “FAA BANNED ITEM” sign that announces the ban on Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones at the airport security checkpoint he’s at.

“Imagine having to throw your phone away,” TikToker @malckbro says.

“Individuals may NOT transport this device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked-in baggage, on flights to, from, or within the U.S.,” the sign reads.

His video has 1.7 million views.

Nothing new

Travelers being unable to fly with Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones is not a new rule. As a matter of fact, many Android users probably don’t even own a Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Not only was the device released back in 2016, it has also since been both recalled and discontinued.

Viewers also referenced this in the comments section of @malckbro’s video.

“Nobody in 2025 should have a note 7,” one said.

“Imagine still owning a galaxy note 7…” another wrote.

The recall and plane ban

In its announcement of the recall in 2016, Samsung said the phones posed a “safety risk” as they had the potential to overheat. SlashGear went so far as to call it the “worst smartphone recall in history.” The phone had a lithium-ion battery that was reportedly smoking, catching on fire, and even exploding. That’s also why the Transportation Department also banned them on flights.

At around the same time as the recall, the phone joined the list—which also includes flammable aerosols, fireworks, and lighter fluid—of “forbidden hazardous material” that planes have a zero-tolerance policy for, according to a 2016 NPR report.

Prior to the ban, there was at least one instance of the device prompting an evacuation on a flight. According to WBLATV, a Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s battery started smoking, leading to the 75 people on board having to evacuate, which hadn’t taken off yet. While no injuries were reported, the plane’s carpet was reportedly damaged.

NPR reported that you will get hit with a fine or face criminal prosecution if you make it on a flight with one of these devices.

So the reminder signs you may sometimes see at security checkpoints are in everyone’s best interest.

