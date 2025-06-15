“What did you expect”: Woman buys $800 dress from LoveShackFancy. Then she sees how it was delivered

A woman says she bought an $800 dress from LoveShackFancy but was appalled at the condition the dress was delivered in.

Angela (@angelakp913) uploaded a short, to-the-point video on TikTok that received over 592,000 views. She tagged the company in the caption.

“POV: You treat yourself to a luxury dress from LoveShackFancy and get it in a ripped garbage bag,” the text overlay reads.

In a follow-up video, Angela revealed the $765 dress in question. It’s the Rialto Pastel Ruffle Maxi Dress in the color “Cotton Candy Swirl.”

In the original video’s caption, she elaborates on the details: “$800 dress. Ripped plastic. No box. Do better.”

Angela shows one side of the package, which does indeed have a small tear in the plastic, but she does not turn it over. However, in her caption she also claims that the other side of the packaging was “completely ripped.” Thankfully, she added, the dress was intact.

The Daily Dot reached out to Angela via TikTok direct message for further updates.

Is LoveShackFancy worth the price point?

Founded in 2013 by former fashion editor Rebecca Hessel Cohen, LoveShackFancy has gained recognition for its vintage-inspired prints and airy summer dresses. The label eventually evolved to also include childrens-wear and swimwear, with bridal and home collections to follow.

Today, LoveShackFancy has become a full-fledged lifestyle brand. However, while its floral dresses continue to win over shoppers, some of its growth may be at the cost of quality.

Many shoppers feel that for the price-point, LoveShackFancy should offer clothes made out of more natural fibers. As many commenters on Angela’s post pointed out, the store sells 100% rayon dresses for over $700, and at that price, they would rather invest in a “forever piece.”

Viewers offer both sides of the argument

Several of Angela’s viewers also seemed unsurprised at the state of the packaging. They argued that while LoveShackFancy positions themselves as a luxury brand, their clothing is more like “fast fashion.”

“It’s a $20 dress that just had a $800 price tag with catchy marketing,” one person said.

“Barely offer luxury service at luxury prices,” another chimed in.

“What did you expect?” asked a third.

“Visited their flagship store—it’s criminal how much they overcharge for rough cheap material,” someone else wrote.

But some defended the brand and suggested Angela contact customer service about her lackluster experience.

“Oh no their packaging are normally so good my hunter boots and Stanley was so pretty packaged,” one person claimed.

“My 70$ Stanley from them was shipped better,” another person echoed.

A search on TikTok for “LoveShackFancy unboxing” reveals several videos of beautifully packaged clothing.

The Daily Dot reached out to the company via email for further information on why Angela’s order was packed as it was.

