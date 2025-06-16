“That sir is a W”: Customer orders Amazon Essentials jeans. Then he checks the pockets

It can be a pleasant surprise to find money in your pockets—but not if you buy a pair of jeans from Amazon Essentials and expect them to be brand new. Money in the pockets is a telltale sign they are pre-loved.

TikToker Martín (@emcast0) details his experience ordering jeans from the site in a clip with more than 109,000 views. “Please, someone. Oh, my goddess,” he says, showing the jeans he ordered laid out on the couch with two $20 bills and a purple Rick-patterned Rick and Morty lighter on them.

Then, he pulls out the plastic wrap that his pants arrived in. “I just opened my Amazon package. It arrived a couple of minutes ago. Pulled the jeans out to try them on to make sure they fit,” the content creator explains and zooms in on the items. “I found $40 and a Rick and Morty lighter in the pockets.”

Martín takes this in stride. “What do I do?” he asks, breaking into laughter.

In the caption, Martín demands answers from the company. He wrote, “Amazon, explain yourself!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Martín via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Amazon via press email.

What do viewers think?

Many encouraged Martín to keep the goodies.

“Bonus. But fr wash them before you even touch them again,” one viewer recommended.

“That sir is a W. Id keep the $40 and exchange the jeans,” another echoed.

Furthermore, some recounted the incident of one unlucky woman who ordered from Amazon Essentials. “Hey at least it wasn’t like what the lady with the shorts found,” one commenter stated.

“Meanwhile one lady found a snail trail in her shorts from Amazon,” a second agreed.

Amazon Essentials order gone wrong

Viewers were referring to a woman named Elle (@eclectic_elle), who revealed her horror story of receiving a maroon skort from the website. Slipping on a pair of surgical gloves, she takes out the article of clothing and unveils the stains on it.

Does the retail giant resell used clothes?

Used apparel is available for purchase on Amazon through categories such as Amazon Resale, Pre-Loved Men’s Clothing, and Pre-Loved Women’s Clothing.

Besides wear and tear, stains, and other visible damage, viewers pointed out that shoppers can tell when an item has been returned.

“Any time you get something in a clear and green package and usually has a sticker that starts with LPN — it’s a customer return,” one viewer wrote.

LPN stands for “License Plate Number,” which helps track inventory and shipments.”

In a previous video, another Amazon shopper confirmed that these are signs of a used item.

If you ever receive pre-owned clothing from Amazon, return it as soon as possible.

