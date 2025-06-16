“She paid for this, she can be upset”: Bonnaroo Music Festival-goers spotted crying in Circle K parking after it gets canceled, sparking divisive reactions

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was supposed to run all weekend, but after just one day, it’s over.

On June 13, organizers announced that the rest of the event would be canceled due to incoming severe weather.

In a statement shared to social media, they explained that the National Weather Service had issued an updated forecast showing consistent rain, which would make camping and exiting the festival unsafe.

“We’re beyond gutted… but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo,” the festival organizers wrote.

The cancellation came after what many considered a strong start on Thursday. Still, with worsening conditions expected, organizers said they had no choice.

Refunds were also announced quickly. Single-day tickets and day parking for Friday through Sunday will be fully refunded, while four-day passes and camping tickets will receive a 75% refund. All refunds will be processed within 30 days to the original payment method.

Originally, Friday night was set to feature Tyler, The Creator, Glass Animals, Megadeth, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Saturday and Sunday would’ve included Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Glorilla, Avril Lavigne, and more.

How are festival-goers reacting?

Naturally, many fans weren’t thrilled.

TikTok user Darian Kaia (@dariankaia) shared a video from Circle K, where she and other attendees had reportedly been waiting for hours. Her clip has over 5.7 million views.

“Well, Bonnaroo just canceled quite literally the entire weekend while we have all been at the Circle K parking lot for almost 7 hours today,” she says at the start of the video.

“And this is everyone,” she says as she pans to a long line of cars idling by.

She continues, stating everyone is “completely heartbroken,” but remains hopeful.

“Maybe John [Summit] will have a pop-up in Broadway and rally the troops together and still end on a fun and exciting weekend,” she says.

Still, emotions were high.

“There are definitely a lot of people crying right now… in full tears and honestly complete shock,” she concludes. “A lot of people flew all the way from across the country for this… and it’s canceled.”

In the comments under the video, some people weren’t as understanding.

“Crying??????” asked one user. “Y’all know what’s going on in the world rn right?”

“I’m a bit like… read the room guys,” wrote another. “It is not festival atmosphere in America right now.”

But others pushed back.

“Some of you clearly didn’t drive 20 hours across the country crammed in a Honda CRV with 4 other people and camping gear only to get an hour outside the festival to find out it’s canceled — and it shows,” one commenter said.

“Y’all please be quiet. Lawwwd. If you paid for a 4-day festival and it got canceled — no matter the reason — ANYONE would be upset,” someone else offered. “Refunded or not, anyone looking forward to something that doesn’t actually happen would be upset. Stop telling her to go protest. You’re valid girl.”



