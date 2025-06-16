“Looks like you just baked yourself $1 million”: Shopper makes Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix. Then they take a closer look, spot shards of glass

Most products go through some form of quality control before they’re shipped off to be purchased by consumers.

While this process catches defects most of the time, there are cases where defective items slip through the cracks—and sometimes, these missed errors can cause massive issues.

For example, one internet user claimed that she found a metal puck in a bag of potato chips. Another said that their frozen chicken nuggets contained breading but no chicken.

Now, a user on TikTok is thankful that she’s got a good eye. Why? Because, according to TikTok user @.proverbs31woman, her box of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix was filled with shards of glass.

What went wrong with this box of Jiffy cornbread?

In a video with over 738,000 views, the TikToker shows off the baked cornbread, which shimmers with what appears to be shards of glass.

The TikToker later posted a follow-up video in which she claims she didn’t notice the foreign objects until the cornbread had been baked because she was mixing multiple packs of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix in a plastic bowl.

“I was using six boxes of Jiffy in a plastic bowl, not a metal bowl,” the TikToker explains. “So, if I was using a metal bowl, you’d probably hear it clicking out. But six boxes is a lot.”

Thankfully, she says she noticed the apparent glass after the bread had been baked. She says she is not interested in a lawsuit about the issue and instead simply wanted to inform consumers about the potential problem. She also stated that she reached out to Jiffy about the problem but that she was not encouraged by the company’s reception to her problem.

“I did not eat it. I threw it in the trash,” she explains.

Has this happened before?

While there do not appear to be any reports about glass being found in Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, there are countless internet users who say that they’ve discovered something unexpected in their food products.

For example, one internet user opened a can of pumpkin puree to discover another can. Another alleged that she found metal shavings in her Pillsbury biscuit dough.

If one finds an error like this, they should avoid eating the interior contents. Instead, they should save the package and reach out to the company, as they will be better able to track the source of the problem and ensure that it affects as few customers as possible.

In the comments section, users encouraged the TikToker to take further action about the issue, while some shared similar stories.

“Reminds me of years ago, I found shards of glass in my Mystic flavored drink & they apologized & sent 100 coupons,” exclaimed a user.

“I had this happen to me but I didn’t have any proof!!!! I was spitting blood after my cornbread and freaked out!!!!!” added another.

“Yeah I dang near make everything from scratch nowadays. I’ve been hearing want to many horror stories. Trying not to get got,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jiffy via website contact form and @.proverbs31woman via TikTok direct message and comment.

