“This is up there with that girl singing on the flight”: Couple’s elaborate pregnancy announcement on flight goes viral. Viewers have mixed feelings about it

A TikTok video is sparking debate after showing how one woman announced her pregnancy to her partner before their plane took off.

Featured Video

The clip, shared by David Scott (@david.scott.203), shows a couple about to board what appears to be a normal flight. But things take a turn when a flight attendant gets on the intercom and accuses them of harboring an “unpaid passenger.”

Tension rises as it looks like the flight attendant and the man are about to get into an argument over the supposed charge.

Then comes the twist: The woman told the crew in advance that she was pregnant, and the whole scene was part of an elaborate reveal.

Advertisement

Some viewers found the surprise heartwarming. Others said they’d be annoyed to witness it as a fellow passenger. As of Tuesday, the video had more than 3.1 million views.

What happened?

It’s not clear who the couple is in the video shared by Scott. In the clip’s caption, he wrote, “They got charged for an extra seat on this flight!”

But it doesn’t seem like Scott knows the couple personally. His account is full of viral videos he appears to have no direct connection to.

Advertisement

In this particular clip, the woman from the couple is the one recording. It shows her and her partner sitting in their assigned seats, talking with a flight crew member who addressed them over the intercom.

“We do apologize, ladies and gentlemen,” the attendant said. “It looks like we have an unpaid passenger.” He goes on to say the plane can’t take off until the passenger is accounted for.

When the crew member singles them out, he accuses the couple of not paying for their tickets and claims they’re traveling with a third passenger, even though viewers can see only two people in the row.

“There are two people in this row,” the man replies, confused.

Advertisement

“We will not be able to go wheels up until this additional passenger is accounted for,” the crew member repeated.

That’s when the woman quietly holds up a positive pregnancy test to the camera, still hidden from her partner’s view.

Just as it seems like the situation is about to boil over, the twist lands: “They’re all in on it,” the woman said to her partner, who looks stunned and then thrilled by the surprise.

People are doing too much on planes

In May, a young airline passenger decided to take matters into her own hands during a flight delay, and not everyone was thrilled.

Advertisement

In a now-viral TikTok clip, the girl grabs the cabin intercom—typically reserved for flight attendants—and launches into a two-minute rendition of “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. A few passengers can be heard humming along, and the vibe in the cabin appears relaxed, with no intervention from the flight crew.

But the airborne concert didn’t land with everyone.

One woman who said she was on the flight posted her own video later, saying she “wanted to scream” as the child sang. Other commenters were quick to blame the girl’s parents for letting the performance go on uninterrupted.

“Side-eye to her parents,” one TikToker wrote. “Even if it were a professional singer, I do not want to be subjected to a concert without consent.”

Advertisement

@david.scott.203 They got charged for an extra seat on this flight! ♬ original sound – DavidScott203200

Viewers torn on pre-flight interruption

TikTok users were divided over the video that Scott shared. Some called the reveal a sweet and creative way to share big news.

“I would not be mad as a passenger,” one viewer claimed. “Trip starting with a little drama and then cute news.”

Advertisement

“As soon as the guy said 3rd person I knew,” another wrote. “Cute.”

“What a good crew,” a third woman said. “Congratulations.”

But others argued it was over-the-top and disruptive—interrupting what could’ve been a calm flight for everyone else.

“The rage I’d be feeling. All this does is encourage me to keep from flying,” said one user. “I couldn’t care less if you proposed or announce you’re having a baby.”

Advertisement

“That went on for way too long,” another echoed.

“This would annoy me to no end,” a third commenter added. “I wouldn’t care about some random woman being pregnant.”

And given how recently the Moana incident made waves online, some commenters couldn’t help but draw parallels between the two.

“This is up there with that girl singing on the flight,” one viewer said.

Advertisement

“Are these the Moana girl’s parents…?” another questioned.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Scott via a TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.