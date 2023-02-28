‘Always have me waiting in the cold’: Target worker says she’s always stuck outside when she shows up for her shift before store opens

A recent viral TikTok depicts a Target employee distressed because she’s locked outside the store before an opening shift.

The video posted by @naaddyne on Jan. 23 amassed 9.3 million views by Tuesday.

The clip features the facade of a Target store with text overlay stating, “When you got a shift before store hours,” as audio repeats the phrase “open the door.”

The TikTok user alleges that they are often locked outside and have to wait in cold temperatures due to their early morning shift. The Daily Dot reached out to @naaddyne via TikTok comments and Target via email.

Many commenters vented their frustrations and related to this all-too-common customer service job experience.

“IT’S THE WORST WHEN U SEE SOMEONE WALK BY AND THEY ARE COMPLETELY OBLIVIOUS AND UR CONVINCED THEY IGNORED YOU ON PURPOSE…” says a comment liked by the video’s original poster.

In the clip, there seems to be an employee already in the store.

“Me at the moment,” another commenter writes. “Was meant to clock in 7 minutes ago. Still waiting.”

The TikToker implies this is not just a one-off occurrence, as their video caption states, “Always have me waiting in the cold.”

Many more seem to relate to the experience.

“AND WHEN IT’S COLD THEY TAKE SOOOO LONG,” a commenter adds.

“Especially when you live in Minnesota and it’s -20 below windchill,” another shares.

Some poked light at this experience.

“Lmao I remember these days!!” someone jokes.

“So true,” another adds, followed by laughing emoji.

Other commenters questioned and provided answers to why this situation may happen.

“It’s the fact you’re standing in front of a ‘not an entrance sign,” one comments.

To which someone replies, “They have to ring a doorbell which looks like it was just to the left of the door…”

“When I worked at Target we didn’t even have a doorbell lol,” a user says. “We would just leave a walkie on the door. The reception was so bad too.”

“Literally my Target got a doorbell on the side but why it take someone so long to hear it,” another commenter replies.

But all isn’t doom and gloom, as one user reveals their store has an alternative to the doorbell.

“My target has a back door for employees to go in with a keypad,” they say.