“I’m genuinely scared of Taco Bell employees”: Taco Bell worker reveals their 15-minute rule. Then she shows how to use it

A Taco Bell worker claims the chain utilizes a 15-minute rule when it comes to its Nacho Fries. She says customers should refer to it if they’re ever unhappy with the fries they receive.

She posted this rule in a viral TikTok under the handle @angelicnephilim1997. It has 784,000 views. However, there are throngs of viewers who didn’t seem enthused about taking advantage of this little-known rule.

The 15-minute rule

The TikToker filmed the video in uniform while sitting in her car. She has a large portion of the chain’s Nacho Fries in her hands. She holds them up to the camera.

“I’m gonna introduce you to some new facts today. This is a large nacho fry. It’s fresh out the fryer. Now, all Taco Bells should be dropping their nacho fries every 15 minutes,” she claims.

“If you ever receive a [expletive] nacho fry, make sure you go inside and say, ‘Hey, just letting you guys know I’m aware of your 15-minute timer. I would like these made fresh, please.’ So, that’s all you gotta do,” she continues.

Nacho Fry drama

The Daily Dot has previously reported on controversies surrounding the popular Taco Bell item. Nacho Fries sporadically come off and on the menu. And whenever they return, according to this worker for the chain, complaints increase.

They chalked up this widespread dissatisfaction to what they call a lack of experience on behalf of some workers. As referenced by @angelicnephilim1997 in her video, there is oftentimes confusion surrounding appropriate “drop times” for the fries.

Soggy nacho fries?

One Redditor who posted to the r/tacobell subreddit complained that their “nacho fries [are] always soggy.” They asked other users on the application why this is regularly the case. According to Taco Bell workers who responded, they feel the 3-minute cooking time isn’t long enough and that the way they are supposed to be stored traps steam and condensation, leading to soggy fries.

“Honestly i think its because 3 minutes isn’t enough time. They’re always crispier when we accidentally leave them in the fryer 30 extra seconds,” one said.

“Fries don’t travel well in a confined container. The heat from the fries that you hope just came out of the fryer when put in a box with a lid will result in sogginess from the steam that gets trapped in the box. You’ll notice that typical fast food places that have fries use open containers for the fries so the steam can disperse and the crispiness of the fries can be retained,” another said.

Live Mas aficionados seemed less concerned about receiving less-than-ideal food and more about accosting employees of the chain. One person replied to the worker’s post stating, “I’m genuinely scared of Taco Bell employees.”

Another implored her, “Can you tell them for me?”

Someone else wrote, “No I’m scared of confrontation.”

Others had jokes where they conjured up (hopefully) fake scenarios in which they asked workers to make their food.

“I did this and they slapped me with a quesadilla,” one joked.

Another quipped, “The taco bell girl attacked me.”

“I tried this and they squeezed nacho cheese sauce in my mouth and called me a ‘good boy’ :(” another person remarked.

But another Taco Bell worker weighed in saying that folks shouldn’t feel intimidated about asking to have their food remade.

They wrote, “As a taco bell employee, just walk in saying you have a mess up. We basically give it to you without confrontation.”

But there was someone else who expressed they felt bad about asking employees to remake their food, given the nature of their jobs. “Hey pal I know you’re already underpaid. But…I know you have to make new fries,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taco Bell via email and to @angelicnephilim1997 via TikTok comment for further information.

