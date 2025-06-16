“The SPF 50 you’re applying is SPF 4”: Study tests 20 popular sunscreens with SPF 50. But 16 of them failed

In a damning new report, consumer group CHOICE has revealed that more than a dozen of SPF 50 or 50+ sunscreens don’t actually contain the correct SPF.

The study involved sampling 20 popular sunscreen brands from a range of prices and backgrounds. All of these products were labelled as having either SPF 50 or higher. However, actual testing of these brands, which took place in a “specialized, accredited sunscreen lab,” proved that this wasn’t the case.

In fact, 16 out of the 20 brands failed the test.

“Of the 20 sunscreens we tested, only four products actually met their SPF 50 or 50+ claims,” CHOICE CEO, Ashley de Silva, said. “Consumers expect sunscreen to protect them in line with the SPF rating on the product, but as our testing has shown, the SPF label doesn’t always match what’s in the bottle.”

Which sunscreens actually met their SPF 50 labels?

Only four products delivered on their SPF claims:

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Wet Skin Sunscreen SPF 50+

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Lotion SPF 50

Cancer Council Kid Sunscreen 50+

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Body SPF 50+ Hydrating Sunscreen.

On the other end of the scale, Ultra Violette’s Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Zinc Skinscreen was tested as having just SPF 4.

“We were really shocked to see the results for Ultra Violette’s Lean Screen SPF 50+ product, so much so that we actually decided to test a different batch at a completely different lab in Germany to confirm the results. Those tests found the product had an SPF of 5 – an almost identical result to our initial testing,” de Silva added.

CHOICE has referred these findings to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), suggesting that they conduct their own compliance testing.

“CHOICE is calling on the TGA to urgently carry out its own sunscreen compliance testing and on the ACCC to investigate if any SPF claims are misleading,” de Silva reiterates. “Currently, the TGA relies on reports provided by manufacturers to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of sunscreen products. Unfortunately, these reports may not be providing the accurate information consumers need when choosing sunscreens for themselves and their families.”

She continues: “However, it’s important to highlight that this testing does not mean sunscreen doesn’t work. While some specific sunscreens did not meet their claimed SPF, a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or even 20 still offers a significant amount of sunscreen protection, and any sunscreen is better than none at all.”

Consumers are stunned

As news of this investigation reached social media, several netizens in the comments of a TikTok video about it raised their concerns.

“I’m tired of this world and all the lying and corruption,” one wrote.

“This is why a medication caused sun allergy makes me nervous buying SPF,” another added.

A third admitted, “I don’t know what to do anymore. I’m trying to buy ethical and boycott companies i don’t agree with, but I also have such a tight budget like i buy all my skincare at Dollar Tree, and I feel guilty every day about not using sunscreen but then you post this.”

As summer enters full swing, we should be more vigilant than ever about what we buy to protect ourselves from the sun.

