Singer Nezza gets told she can’t sing the Spanish Star Spangled Banner at the LA Dodger stadium. She does it anyway

Columbian-Dominican Latin pop singer Nezza made a split-second decision to sing the National Anthem in Spanish at the Dodgers vs. Giants game in Los Angeles. The singer said she hoped to call attention to the ICE raids in the city, which have impacted the Latino community.

Why did Nezza sing the National Anthem in Spanish?

In a video posted on Nezza’s Instagram, she shows a Dodger Stadium staff member telling her she must sing in English. However, in the next clip, Nezza shared a clip of her singing it in Spanish anyway.

“Yesterday was easily one of the scariest days of my life. I sang “El Pendon Estrellado” the OFFICIAL Spanish star spangled banner (commissioned by President Roosevelt) at the Dodgers game after being told I couldn’t,” the singer wrote in the caption. “And I’m so proud that I did. Stay safe. Stay strong. I love you.”

What happened after Nezza’s performance?

In a follow-up video on the artist’s TikTok, she cites the recent, widely protested ICE raids and subsequent deportations in Los Angeles, California, as one of the reasons behind her decision to sing the national anthem in Spanish.

“I just felt like I needed to do it. (In Spanish) For my people,” she says in tears. “My parents are immigrants. I can’t imagine them being ripped away from me.”

She concluded the TikTok by sharing that Dodger Stadium will not invite her back for another performance.

On Reddit, fans reacted to Nezza’s decision to sing the National Anthem in Spanish. Many criticized the Dodgers for asking Nezza to sing in English.

“Most Dodgers fans are Latinos. Are they stupid?” one asked.

“An embarrassment to be an LA team, witnessing the current political situation, and still making this conscious decision. Read the [expletive] room,” another exclaimed.

“This could have been such an easy PR win for them, but instead, they doubled down and continued to make themselves the villains,” a third added.



