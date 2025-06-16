Woman buys $90 Dolce & Gabbana perfume from T.J. Maxx. Then she finds a used cologne inside

A woman claims she bought a $90 Dolce & Gabbana perfume from T.J. Maxx only to find a used men’s cologne inside.

T.J. Maxx continues to attract budget-conscious shoppers by offering brand-name merchandise at steep discounts. Beyond low prices, the store also offers a consistently changing selection of goods, including exclusive deals and limited-time offers.

However, Elle Greenlee (@elleeeg_) reports that her recent shopping experience at the store was a disappointment. She explained what happened in a TikTok video that garnered over 85,000 views.

In the video, Greenlee asks, “How does this happen if it was wrapped in plastic T.J. Maxx paper? I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The shopper explains, “I just bought this really nice perfume—Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue for a pretty penny. $90.”

She continues, “I’m so excited. I open it up. Not only is it not the perfume … it’s a cologne, and two, it is half empty.”

“This is literally a used cologne that came in this box and cost $90,” she summarizes.

The shopper added that she planned to take it back to see if she could return the item. But she anticipates a problem.

“I opened it, so I don’t know if they’ll believe me,” she says about the store employees.

Greenlee ends the video asking viewers to tag T.J. Maxx to help her get the issue resolved.

Viewers side with shopper

Viewers were on the shopper’s side, with many offering suggestions on how to deal with the return.

“I work at TJ Maxx and what i’m assuming is that someone probably purchased it before and went back to return it and replaced the perfume with that cologne to get their money back,” one person offered as an explanation.

“I got a Nespresso machine fully wrapped and when I got home it was used, parts were missing and it was broken.. They took the return but I was so annoyed,” said another.

One person suggested she skip dealing with store employees and file a complaint with her credit card company.

They wrote, “If you used a credit card and TJ Maxx won’t refund, I’d call and file a complaint with the cc company.”

Several people suggested the shopper begin to open items at the checkout counter in the future.

Returns at T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx offers a standard return policy, not unlike many other large retailers. However, they clearly state, “Merchandise that is used, worn, or in unsellable condition will not be accepted for refund or merchandise credit.” This was a problem Greenlee mentioned in her video.

In addition, the store claims, “Many retailers are subject to fraudulent return activity.” Based on this, T.J. Maxx says, “Returns may also be limited or declined based upon our refund verification systems, which are used to process and track returns to help administer our loss prevention program.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Greenlee via Instagram direct message for updates on whether she was able to successfully return the item. We also reached out to T.J. Maxx via email to understand what customers should do in these cases.

