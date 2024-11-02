‘I used to work at Planet Fitness and…’: Customer walks behind Planet Fitness desk. Then he sees the ‘member notes’ employees wrote about him

A Planet Fitness customer was readying for a workout when he stumbled upon a mean-spirited comment one of the employees apparently wrote about him.

Leroy Ware (@leroywaretravels) recorded his video from Planet Fitness. It appears as though one of the front desk members left their computer monitor on after Ware checked in. Since no one was behind the front desk, Ware could see one of the member notes left behind, which described him as “rude.”

“This is what they think about me,” Ware said, showing viewers the writing on the screen. “Rude.”

He confronted an employee the following day about it. “I want to know why does my account say ‘rude’ on it?” Ware asked an employee, who remained off-camera. “They put ‘rude’ on my account.”

The employee appeared confused, though, so Ware walked away. It’s unclear which member wrote the note and why, but Ware guessed that they “must have took it off.” Still, as of Saturday his video exposing Planet Fitness had amassed more than 172,500 views.

Can Planet Fitness employees leave notes about members?

Apparently they can. Several commenters and even gym employees on Reddit confirmed this is true.

“I used to work at Planet Fitness and we can put notes about people,” one commenter under Ware’s video said. “And them notes used to be crazy.”

In a r/PlanetFitnessMembers Reddit thread from 2020, which also asked this question, several commenters chimed in with details.

“The employees can leave notes on any customer, yes, but that depends if the employee/trainer cares enough,” one redditor responded.

“Yes they keep notes,” another added. Interestingly, according to this redditor, Ware’s description is not an uncommon one. “The most common note at the club I worked at was ‘RUDE!!!!’ We only had a few members with that note.”

Another Planet Fitness member, meanwhile, said that impolite comments are few-and-far between.

“Employees only keep notes if someone got injured or if they broke the rules,” they wrote. “Trainers only leave notes to see how they can improve [a] member’s experience and try to get rid of weak points and see what to train on the most.”

But the original poster (OP) on the Reddit thread said that her friend saw a mean comment that a trainer wrote about her. So it’s unclear just how common these occurrences are and what prompts trainers to leave them behind—especially if they’re visible to customers.

“She overheard the trainer tell the lady that she (my friend) looked like a man,” the Redditor who made the post wrote. “My friend is a sweetheart and doesn’t go out of her way to hurt others. Well his comment just tore her apart.”

Planet Fitness embroiled in controversy

Ware certainly isn’t the first member to have a less-than-ideal experience at Planet Fitness. Other members have encountered difficulties canceling their memberships and have had items stolen while they were working out. In each case, the content creators noted that Planet Fitness staffers offered little to no help with their respective predicaments.

More recently, in July, a customer said that a male staff member was loitering in the women’s bathroom and saw her without a shirt or bra on. When she confronted Planet Fitness’s regional managers, she said that they were “nonchalant” about it.

But it’s not just members who have had bad experiences at Planet Fitness. One man revealed in June that he was hired as a trainer, but was asked to clean toilets on his first day on the job. Another former worker said that Planet Fitness was the “worst job” she’s ever had.

Viewers attempt to make light of Ware’s predicament

In the end, it didn’t seem as though Ware took the trainer’s comment too personally. In the accompanying video caption, he wrote that “haters are [his] biggest fans.”

“Thanks for making me unstoppable,” he continued.

And in an attempt to make him feel better about the trainers’ remarks, other gym-goers made lighthearted guesses about what employees might’ve said about them.

“Mine probably says, ‘uses cash app card for sign up & will go ghost every 3 yrs. Can’t charge bank,’” one woman quipped.

“Mine says only tans & uses massage bed,” another added.

“We have this??? Mine must say she comes once a year and we barely see her,” a third viewer wrote.

The revelation that Planet Fitness leaves notes about customers left some wanting to ask the front desk workers what their description says.

“I’m bout to go to the gym just to ask what mine says,” one commenter wrote.

“I would like to know my notes,” another added.

“I’m gonna ask to see mine tomorrow,” a third person responded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ware via TikTok comment and to Planet Fitness by email.

