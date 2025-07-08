Bride roasted over “cringe” wedding day surprise dance for her husband. She says she has no regrets

A bride’s surprise solo wedding dance gained viral fame, thanks to relentless mocking in the TikTok comments section.

Wedding videos often go viral for heartwarming or hilarious reasons. However, one bride’s performance sparked a different kind of reaction. TikToker Alexis Jennings (@alexojennings) posted a throwback clip of her choreographed wedding dance, which she performed for her husband in front of their guests.

The video wasn’t recent; Jennings explained that it was filmed three years ago. She included an on-screen message that read, “That time I performed a dance on my wedding day knowing my religious family would look down on it.” In the caption, she added, “Debated doing this for so long that by the time I convinced myself to do it, I only had less than two months to learn the choreography. DO WHAT YOU WANT ON YOUR WEDDING DAY LADIES ❤️ my man loved it 🥰”

The dance, set to Beyoncé’s “End of Time,” featured Jennings in a white tracksuit and black undershirt. Despite the bold move, she noted that she tried to keep things modest. She wrote, “I purposefully wore this covered up outfit and played down the dance moves out of respect for said religious family.”

Throughout the video, several guests appeared disinterested: children ran past and some attendees ignored the performance entirely. Still, a few family members were seen recording her, smiling as they watched.

Reactions to the viral wedding video

While her family might have been relatively supportive or neutral, TikTok commenters had no such restraint. Users piled on with jokes and snarky remarks.

“He’s googling annulment facts as soon as this clip ends,” one person wrote. Another added, “I sincerely can’t explain how uncomfortable and awkward this would be if I was the groom.” Several compared the dance to school talent shows and childhood recitals.

“bride dancing (or anyone else in the wedding) while groom needs to sit and watch is ALWAYS so cringe 😬,” said one TikToker.

There were also some supportive comments from viewers such as @_em1437, who commented, “guys why are we as WOMEN bullying another women for HER dream wedding? do better. treating other women like this is sickening.”

Yet Jennings took the criticism in stride. She responded in the comments, writing, “Y’all roasting me is killing me.” In a follow-up comment, she added, “The mean comments are only telling me what I already know—you’re not gonna hurt my feelings. It’s TIKTOK doing its ‘thang.’ It’s all love.”

Jennings also doubled down, posting a second clip from the dance, this time set to Beyoncé’s “Upgrade U.” She admitted to forgetting parts of the choreography, saying she had to improvise with repeated movements.

Despite her good humor, TikTok users continued the roast her dancing skills. One person asked, “How long was this d*mn dance?”

Although the internet wasn’t kind, Jennings clearly danced for her husband, and herself. And judging by her response, she has no regrets.

@alexojennings did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

