An influencer tries to save suitcase space by shipping clothes directly to her hotel. However, a misunderstanding by hotel staff sends the UPS package back to the distribution center.

Featured Video

What happened to the influencer’s UPS package?

Influencer and singer Megs DeAngelis (@megsdeangelis) shares a video of her asking the hotel concierge for two packages that a clothing brand sent her for a campaign.

On-screen text reads, “When you think you’re being smart by shipping your clothes to a hotel so you don’t have to carry a giant suitcase.”

Advertisement

DeAngelis stares at the hotel worker in disbelief as they tell her they “had to return” the packages. They say they refused the clothing because she wasn’t listed as the guest in the room.

The influencer says that she had called two days before to confirm she could have her packages delivered.

@megsdeangelis why is standing up for yourself so terrifying like I was shaking ♬ Awkward Moments – AstroMusic

She asks the worker where the packages went after they refused the delivery. They respond, “I guess they would have been returned to the center.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, DeAngelis calls UPS customer service. They tell her UPS will deliver the clothing on July 7. However, the customer service worker says they don’t have the exact location of her packages.

At the end of the clip, DeAngelis asks the hotel front desk if she can write her name on a sticky note to prevent another package refusal.

What do hotel workers say?

In the comments of DeAngelis’s original video, hospitality workers say the hotel was in the wrong. According to Hospitality Net, hotels typically allow guests to ship packages to the location before arrival. However, rules may vary by hotel.

Advertisement

“I work at a hotel and they are so in the wrong for this. I hope they offered you compensation for the HUGE inconvenience,” one writes.

“Yeah, 100% hotel is wrong. They need to offer you some major discounts or refund your stay because now you have to spend money to buy all new clothes,” another says.

“As a hotel worker, that’s crazy,” a third adds.

Other commenters empathize with DeAngelis.

Advertisement

“One of my biggest pet peeves is if you’ve asked if something is allowed beforehand, double checked, and received a solid confirmation, and then they act like you’re in the wrong. Like just say no in the first place if something isn’t possible/allowed,” a commenter says.

“Asking beforehand and then being slapped in the face is my biggest pet peeve, omg,” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Angelis for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.