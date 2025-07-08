“Who asked for this?”: Bacon-flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch arrives at Walmart

General Mills is once again partnering with Hormel to combine sugar cereal and bacon, creating Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Bacon Flavor. The breakfast concoction will be available at Walmart stores starting today, for those who dare.

Introducing bacon-flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch

On July 7, 2015, General Mills announced their latest collaboration with processed meats company Hormel. After giving us bacon covered in “Cinnadust” in September 2024, they’ve switched it up to conjure bacon flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

“Infused with the smoky flavor of BLACK LABEL® Bacon and blasted with CINNADUST™, this limited-edition cereal delivers savory satisfaction with every crunchy bite, making it perfect for breakfast or snacking,” the press release reads.

“After seeing the fan response to last year’s collaboration, we knew we had to bring these two breakfast icons back together,” said Hormel Foods Senior Brand Manager Aly Sill. “We’re shaking up the way bacon fits into daily routines, and we can’t wait for consumers to experience it.”

The limited edition cereal comes in small, 6-oz packages, possibly to better contain the awesome potential of the artificial bacon flavor. The iron-stomached can find them starting on July 8 at Walmart stores until they’re all eaten or outlawed.

“America is not a real place”

This is undoubtedly ideal social media bait, but the responses aren’t exactly positive. Most comments on X convey some level of horror, leading some to question whether this is even real life.

“America is not a real place,” declared @NarutoExplained. “Who asked for this flavor?”

User @WolfofMiami, meanwhile, joked that “everyday we stray further from God’s light.”

Other responses were more serious. If you thought bacon-flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch couldn’t get political, think again.

Those unfortunate enough to have been paying attention lately connected the cereal mashup to alleged efforts to “Make America Health Again” and the deep cuts to health services that will come from the recently passed budget bill.

“I thought we were supposed to be stopping sh*t like this?” said @LukeV_22.

“What is wrong with you?” asked @Dominique83074, tagging General Mills and Walmart. “We’re losing healthcare in America, and you’re like, ‘Let’s keep giving them multiple Cinnamon/Bacon mixes!’ You just put out @HormelFoods CTC bacon, for f*ck’s sake!”

@Walmart @GeneralMills What is wrong with you? We’re losing healthcare in America, and you’re like, “Let’s keep giving them multiple Cinnamon/Bacon mixes!” You just put out @HormelFoods CTC bacon, for fuck’s sake! https://t.co/I7NXbo0Hyp — Dominique Watches the World Burn (@Dominique83074) July 7, 2025

