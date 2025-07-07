Alaskan town launches cars off a cliff in lieu of fireworks for the 4th of July: “I’ve been celebrating wrong this whole time”

Most towns in the United States launch fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July. However, one small community in Alaska launches cars off the side of a cliff during their Independence Day celebrations.

Why drive cars off a cliff?

The sun goes down in Glacier View, Alaska, around 11:30 p.m. on the 4th of July. Due to the late sunset, those celebrating the holiday can’t enjoy fireworks until the early hours of the following morning.

So, to inspire a comparable level of excitement, the town has launched old cars off the side of a cliff every year since 2005. Onlookers watch as the cars tumble down the cliff while celebrating the holiday.

Organizers paint the old cars, which are donated or purchased through auctions, in patriotic designs. The cars are attached to a ramp and drive themselves off the cliff.

While tickets were previously free, event organizers now charge $30 a person to mitigate growing crowds. Some spectators line up as early as 8 a.m. to get the best seats for the car launch.

What does social media think of the tradition?

In the comments of a TikTok by Raarupadventures, viewers joke about the unique Alaskan 4th of July tradition.

“Lightnin McQueen nooooo don’t do that,” one writes.

“Honestly, seems safer than fireworks. I’m in,” another says.

“I’ve been celebrating wrong this whole time,” a third adds.

“This is American exceptionalism,” a fourth jokes.

Others say they want to experience the event for themselves, potentially opting out of more traditional fireworks celebrations.

“Not gonna lie, I think I might prefer this to the fireworks…” a commenter says.

“How do I go this because, HECK YES!!!!” another writes.

“Not me trying to explain to my husband we have to go to Alaska for 4 of July next year,” a third comments.

