‘Before I could leave AirPods charging at the front desk’: Planet Fitness customer has stuff stolen. Gym won’t help her unless she does this

A Planet Fitness customer went viral on TikTok after sharing a story-time about how she had to file a police report after her barbell pad got stolen.

Nancy Sallee (@nancysallee), who lives in Kentucky, recorded one TikTok from her car, seemingly after leaving the gym. As of Saturday morning, her first video had over 345,700 views.

“You know people [expletive] on Planet Fitness all the time?” she asked viewers rhetorically. “I’m going to do it right now.”

Sallee said that she’s a Planet Fitness member, and has been a loyal customer for more than a year. But “some heifer,” she said, ruined a recent experience there.

After finishing a set, Sallee said she set down her barbell pad next to some cubbies in the gym’s main area. Sallee said she planned on collecting her belongings after she finished her workout.

“In-between the 15 minutes that I set it down, a ‘sweet little girl’ decided to take [my barbell pad] and leave,” Sallee said.

Sallee said she looked “all over the gym,” to no avail. Eventually, Sallee said she had to ask Planet Fitness for security camera footage, where she witnessed the thief take her pad.

“Here’s the awesome thing,” she said. “The only way Planet Fitness will get involved is if I file a police report.”

Initially the content creator said she was hesitant to do so because the pad only cost $30. But it seems her frustration got the best of her. Sallee ended her video by expressing disbelief at the “entitlement” of the thief. “You literally took the one piece of equipment that I use every leg day,” she said.

So, she filed a police report.

Before this, Sallee added, she said she’s never dealt with theft issues at her Planet Fitness. “Before I could literally leave Airpods charging at the front desk and no one’s gonna bother ’em,” she said. “That’s how chill it is.”

In a follow-up video, which had amassed over 86,300 views, Sallee said she spoke with a police officer at the gym, who reviewed the footage. In the end, the officer ended up calling the girl and asked her to return the pad.

“She brought it into the gym and gave it to them,” Sallee said. “Her excuse—the reason she took it—is because she thought it was hers.”

The content creator said she didn’t believe this, in part, because the thief didn’t have her own membership. She apparently scanned into Planet Fitness through a friend’s account.

Sallee ended her video with a message to the thief. “She needs to grow up and learn not to take things that aren’t hers to take,” Sallee said.

In the comments, viewers applauded Sallee’s maturity and handling of the situation.

“Glad you filed a police report. If no one holds these people accountable then they will continue stealing,” one person said. “It could drastically [affect] your community.”

“If you didn’t file on her, she’d keep doing it,” a third person said.

“Good for you! Maybe she’ll think twice before taking something that doesn’t belong to her,” a third person said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sallee via TikTok comment and to Planet Fitness by email.