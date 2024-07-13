‘The way you just kept going’: Woman shares what it actually takes to cancel Planet Fitness membership

Gym memberships are notoriously difficult to cancel, making you jump through endless hoops so they can keep charging you every month.

But this woman found a loophole that made her local Planet Fitness worker cancel her membership on the spot.

Turns out all you need is a good lie and the ability to sit in some potential awkwardness.

According to the Planet Fitness website, canceling your membership should be easy enough. You can either go into your local center in person or send a written letter in the mail (though who’s really doing the latter). Sometimes, you can cancel online, but that really depends on your location and membership type.

But, Planet Fitness admits that the process “may vary from club to club” and it may take seven business days for the billing change to take effect.

On top of that, if your membership has a minimum term and you cancel before then you’ll have to pay a $58 buyout fee. Ouch. Many people have shared that they’ve tried and failed to cancel their membership, with one person even getting fat-shamed in the process.

In a viral video, Megan (@meganmillion100) shows how she was able to cancel seemingly without having to pay any additional fee.

How?

In the clip, when they asked her if she had a “good reason” to cancel when she requested a cancellation, she provided several. She spins them a big story about how she and her family were at Sushi King and the entire family got food poisoning, causing her dad to lose his leg and forcing them to move overseas to Singapore at 2am the next day.

“So none of my family can afford memberships to Planet Fitness. We have to cancel ASAP,” Magan told them.

“I’m so sorry,” the employee said off-camera.

And Megan kept going, saying that her dad’s been having “terrible stomach cramps too.” And still there was more. “My sister she jumped off a cliff,” Megan added.

The worker said they took care of everything and wished Megan a safe flight.

“She was in disbelief. It was either this or a handwritten letter mailed to them, why do they make it so difficult,” Megan said in the caption. However, she does add the hashtags #joke and #prank in the caption, making it unclear whether the interaction was indeed with a PF employee.

Regardless, the viral video has more than 8 million views and thousands of comments of viewers commiserating with Megan.

Viewers are on her side

“I love you for this bc planet fitness is literally holding me hostage,” a top comment with more than 144,000 likes read.

“I tried to help my sister when her husband passed away and called planet fitness to cancel his membership. They told me he would have to come in and do it himself,” a person shared.

“They said they can transfer ur membership over to Singapore,” another joked.

“Planet Fitness was a nightmare to cancel. call your bank and make sure you block them from your account. they WILL keep charging you,” a viewer recommended.

The Daily Dot reached out to Megan and Planet Fitness for comment via email.

