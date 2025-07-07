“Terrible move”: Southwest Airlines’ free bags perk is mostly gone—and loyal customers are pissed

Southwest Airlines made some controversial updates to its free bags policy in May and loyal customers are finding out the hard way. Previously known for its “Bag Fly Free” feature, Southwest is now charging all but its most super special flyers to check any bags for all flights.

CEO Bob Jordan tried to frame this as giving customers more choices, but the option to pay more money for something that used to be free doesn’t seem to be impressing anyone.

While not the fanciest option, many frugal flyers held Southwest Airlines as their first choice due to its free checked bags policy. Most other companies charge a fee for any bags you can’t carry on with you, but Southwest stood out by waiving this for all.

Starting on May 28, that was no longer the case.

“We will offer two free checked bags to Rapid Rewards® A-List Preferred Members and Customers traveling on Business Select fares,” the update reads. “We will also offer one free checked bag to A-List Members and other select Customers. In addition, Southwest will credit one checked bag for Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers.”

Everyone else gets to fork over extra cash.

Speaking with the New York Times, Jordan claimed that adding fees for most flyers was about choice, somehow.

“Customers today want a lot of choice, especially coming out of the pandemic,” he said. “The customer’s needs and wants are just different. The move to bag fees is really about choice.”

These new choices Southwest customers have are apparently to either pay for bag fees or pay for a higher priced ticket to get a couple checked bags free. It seems the company has also chosen the option of making $4 billion in added profits from this move.

“It’s no longer worth it to fly with you”

These and other Southwest Airlines policy updates, including an end to letting flyers choose their seats based on who can get to them first, may have crashed customer sentiments. Across X, users are condemning these changes as cash grabs that will end their loyalty.

Business owners—do you really know your customer?



For over 20 years, I’ve been a loyal Southwest Airlines customer. Their straightforward pricing and the peace of mind of free checked bags made them my go-to airline.



This morning was different. At the kiosk, a $35 bag fee… pic.twitter.com/zAdjO0r4mi — Bryan Wright (@BryanWrightTN) July 7, 2025

“Southwest has clearly made a strategic move in pursuit of profitability,” said @BryanWrightTN. “Maybe it’s the right call from a business standpoint—but I’m not sure they fully understand the loyalty they risk when they change what made them different.”

“You were my preferred airline. There is officially ZERO reason to fly with you,” wrote @realf_inlegacy. “Your fares were expensive, but I got free bags, and I could pick a good seat free.”

“It’s no longer worth it to fly with you.”

terrible policy changes @SouthwestAir



You were my preferred airline. There is officially ZERO reason to fly with you. Your fares were expensive, but I got free bags, and I could pick a good seat free.



It’s no longer worth it to fly with you.



Terrible move, Southwest. pic.twitter.com/N1hLQsa188 — blakey (riley’s version) ⸆⸉ 𓆗 (@realf_inlegacy) March 11, 2025

Some former customers are already naming their new preferred airlines, and/or noted that Southwest is plagued with other issues such as long lines and delayed flights.

“Everything that Southwest has offered to flyers for years, such as free baggage and open seating, has been taken away along with low fares,” complained @LorDavis62. “We flew Delta for the 4th and the flight was on time.”

“What’s happening… with Southwest Airlines?” asked @BrewChamber1. “A forever check-in line(s) for checked baggage customers. Changing gates and 2-3 hour delays! Pay for everything airline.”

“New ownership has killed the last decent airline overnight and still changing it to make it worse.”

