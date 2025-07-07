Podcaster Alex Cooper was booed by thousands at Wrigley Field after a shaky and off-key “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” performance.

Who is Alex Cooper?

Alex Cooper, 30, is best known as the creator and host of the hit podcast Call Her Daddy. Originally launched in 2018 with co-host Sofia Franklyn, the show quickly gained popularity for its raw and often risqué conversations about relationships, sex, and life in the public eye. Following a well-publicized split with Franklyn in 2020, Cooper kept the podcast going solo.

In 2021, she signed an exclusive deal with Spotify, and by August 2023, she signed a reportedly $125 million multi-year agreement with SiriusXM.

What happened at Wrigley Field?

Cooper was invited to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch at Sunday’s Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game at Wrigley Field. While the opportunity to sing at a baseball game is often seen as an honor, it didn’t go as planned.

She kicked off her appearance with her trademark catchphrase, “Alright, Daddy Gang,” drawing initial cheers from the crowd. But enthusiasm quickly faded as she sang a low and off-key a cappella rendition of the iconic song. As she continued, the crowd turned, and the boos came loud and fast.

Reactions on social media to Cooper’s performance

Clips of the moment circulated widely on social media. One person on X wrote, “You know it’s bad when you get booed during the stretch. Most get booed for a bad rendition of the National Anthem, but this is pathetic 😂”

Another person tweeted, “The person who invited her to sing this should be fired!”

“I was there and she was disgusting… totally ruined it for everyone,” @Chiweeniegirl wrote. “The actual game itself, was one of the best I’ve seen in a long time, so nice to kick the Cardinals a**.

💙⚾️”

Still, not everyone was critical. Some people said it was brave of her to sing a cappella, while others asked if she was drunk.

“i was there. i tried to give benefit of the doubt, but it was horrible. not one second of it was about the fans, she never looked out of the booth, stood there with her back to the crowd. Awful,” tweeted @ajg000.

Despite the vocal crowd, Cooper laughed and smiled through the entire performance with her two backup dancers. The Cubs’ 11-0 win over the Cardinals likely softened any lingering embarrassment for fans in attendance.

