“I am completely disgusted”: Woman cuts open Walmart watermelon to reveal nightmare inside

One TikToker was shocked to find her kitchen floor wet and her watermelon deflated soon after bringing it home from Walmart. Her video shows the melon sitting on her stove with the top end caving in on itself. It gets so much worse when she cuts into it.

As it turns out, watermelons sometimes foam or “explode” under certain conditions. The results can be like something out of a sci-fi horror film.

What happened to Walmart’s watermelons?

On June 18, TikToker @gyaldem_ari posted a video showing the watermelon disaster. It starts with a view of a puddle on her kitchen floor before panning up to show the fruit with the top half almost caved in on itself.

“What the f*ck, Walmart?” she inquired.

She squeezed the indented part of the melon to show how badly it’s deflated and insisted that the stove wasn’t on and hadn’t been in two days, so it’s not like it melted from the heat.

The TikToker then grabbed a pair of scissors so we could all see what was inside. It’s not pretty. The blades cut through the rind like paper and revealed something you might expect to see in surgery footage.

“It doesn’t stink, but,” she said after making a retching sound, “I am completely f*cking disgusted.”

TikTok commenters felt the same way, even as some made light of the situation.

“Sold you the Tom Brady special,” joked @justjeremy8.

Others warned folks not to buy fruit or perhaps anything perishable from Walmart. Some claimed that this problem comes from freezing the melons in an attempt to extend their shelf life.

“You can only get jarred or sealed products from Walmart,” said @sofla246. “No produce, no meats.”

“It’s because they have been freezing them,” wrote @squirrelpotatoes. “There isn’t anyone to pick them.”

Why do watermelons collapse?

This TikToker is not the first to complain about seemingly healthy watermelons turning into horror shows at home. Something very similar happened to Lorenzo Espada (@eatwitzo) in the summer of 2024.

“Y’all I swear I had this watermelon four or five days, when out of town, came back, it literally exploded,” he said while cutting open his own collapsed melon.

In 2023, Today published a possible explanation for this phenomenon, though they focused on foaming watermelons. According to the food experts they interviewed, the reason these stories keep popping up in the summer is likely due to the temperature, stove or no stove.

“This is probably due to the heat,” explained University of Florida Professor of Food Science and Human Nutrition Keith Schneider, Ph.D. “The fruit, if slightly damaged, can begin fermenting. If enough fermentation occurs, which produces gas, enough internal pressure may build up for the watermelon to crack or pop.”

The reason this seems to be happening more often may be, once again, climate change. Have a nice summer!

