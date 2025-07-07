“As a Yankees fan, this is hilarious”: Citi Field pranks Yankees fans by using AI filter forcing them to wear Mets hats

AI can be a tool that most people will use for appropriate and helpful reasons. For others, well, let’s just say that they’ll use it for comedic relief. Or in this case, pitting two fan bases together.

On July 6, hometown rivals the New York Mets and the New York Yankees played at Citi Field in New York City. The games between the two teams are famously known as the Subway Series, referring to the fact that both teams are based in NYC and is a play on the city’s subway system. Since the Mets are an American League team, being able to play against a Major League team ups the ante of fan interactions and the overall gameday atmosphere.

So, what does AI have to do with a baseball game?

Citi Field trolled Yankees fans in a hysterical take

During the game, fan cams of Yankees fans were shown on the Megatron, but with an added touch. Using AI, Citi Field officials added some hilarity to the Yankee fans as a way to spark a reaction from them. And, surprisingly, most Yankee fans were in on the hype.

In a TikTok video by @houseofhighlights, the fan cam displays quotes that are generally associated with Yankees fans. Some quotes include “I really can’t wait for the Dallas Cowboys season” and “I hope the traffic to Staten Island isn’t that bad tonight.”

In another TikTok video by @hammermontaer, the Snapchat filters showed a similar scenario, this time by adding an AI-generated Mets hat to a Yankees fan.

And, yes, you better believe that some fans weren’t having it.

The social media reactions seem to side with the Mets

With the videos of the Yankees fans being trolled, many social media users took note of the friendly environment that the Mets’ home base has to offer, all while refusing to take any disrespect.

One TikTok user wrote, “New York pride is no joke. The Mets are not taking any nonsense on their home turf.”

“This is why the Mets are the best. We have fun. Yankees are so boring,” another user wrote.

A lot of Yankees fans think that the AI filter was nothing more but a harmless, hilarious act.

One user wrote, “As a Yankees fan, this is hilarious.”

Another user wrote, “little brother mentality.”

“I’m watching this game now and as a Yankees fan, this is really clever and funny,” a Reddit user wrote.

