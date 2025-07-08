Pop singer Jojo Siwa teased a studio version of her live cover of “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes in a 1950s housewife-inspired outfit. Some say Siwa’s recent career and life changes suggest a societal shift towards conservatism.

What’s up with Jojo Siwa’s new look?

Siwa is no stranger to a rebrand. In 2024, Siwa ditched her signature high pony and rainbow bows for a look that fans called “WWE” inspired, featured in her viral single “Karma.”

@itsjojosiwa After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal…. I’m undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not…. Would you want me to?!!!🤍 if you would, I’m thinking maybe end of this week? ♬ original sound – JoJo Siwa

Siwa more openly discussed her identity as a lesbian in her music and on social media since initially coming out in 2021. She publicly dated several women, including her most recent ex-girlfriend Kath Ebbs.

However, Siwa abruptly dumped Ebbs after cozying up with Big Brother UK co-star (and former Love Island-er) Chris Hughes. The couple confirmed their relationship shortly after the show’s finale. Siwa clarified that she no longer identifies as a lesbian and is open to dating all genders.

The pop star posted several videos about the relationship on social media, including cooking in the kitchen and footage of her making tea for Hughes, which have fans pointing to increasing conservatism amongst young people.

It is honestly sad watching Jojo go from claiming she was a lesbian (I guess she is bi?) to being indoctrinated into the tradwife lifestyle with a male. https://t.co/7QrBfHZ1bn — Nisa 🌸 (@nisafeminista) July 6, 2025

Does Jojo Siwa’s “trad wife” makeover point to rising conservatism?

The trad wife movement, which aims to uphold traditional gender roles, homemaking, and conservatism, and its critics went viral on social media last year.

Social media users noticed a shift from flashy aesthetics—which Siwa was previously known for—to more subdued styles and content that is popular in the trad wife movement.

“In all seriousness, JoJo Siwa is the perfect example of the rise in conservatism,” one X user said in response to her “Bette Davis Eyes” cover.

is jojo siwa getting paid to promote trad wife content or is she doing it for true love of the rise of conservatism globally — la lesbian fight club (@unloversciub) July 8, 2025

According to a 2024 report by the Fraser Institute, young Americans increasingly embraced conservative political and lifestyle views. White Gen Z men without college degrees also overwhelmingly voted for Republican President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, per a Scientific American report.

Social media reacts to the new look

“Like how did she go from bumping rainbow coochies to a tradwife in like 2 months… don’t ever let anyone tell you it’s too late to become a new version of yourself!?” another commenter joked.

jojo siwa turning into a trad wife as soon as she starts dating a man pic.twitter.com/92AXe19Xcy — ʚ nico ɞ (@dollyflwr) July 8, 2025

“Interesting how you can see how the world is going by looking at Jojo Siwa,” a third wrote.

Comedian Jaboukie tweeted (and then deleted) this sarcastic response to Jojo’s pivot:

One TikToker even said that seeing Siwa’s 1950s rebrand ruined her psychedelic trip and made her “cry for four hours.”

Others said they respect her recent rebrand. “Well, people are ever changing, and she happens to be on to this, so… I respect that,” one said.

“Honestly, it’s wild how the internet lets us all reinvent ourselves every few years. But hey, if JoJo’s living her campy vintage fantasy and loving it, I’m happy for her!” another said.

