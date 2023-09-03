‘The way I would’ve burst into tears seeing y’all get sat in my section’: College offensive line takes on Applebee’s boneless wings challenge

A viral TikTok video from Western Oregon University athlete Marcus Failla (@marcusfailla63) shows his college offensive line taking on the bottomless boneless wings challenge at Applebee’s.

The 15-second clip showing Failla and his Western Oregon offensive lineman buddies has been seen 1.2 million times. The caption reads, ” 300+ total wings were devoured.” The overlay sums it up: “College Offensive Line takes on Boneless wings at Applebees.”

As Boosie Bad Azz’s “Wipe Me Down” plays, the group powers through plates of wings, stacking the dishes to be taken away. Offensive linemen, especially if they are undersized, are often encouraged to eat—but usually not boneless wings. Regardless, it appears this challenge will not be going away anytime soon.

“Y’all better have tipped amazingly,” said one commenter. Failla replied, “We did; don’t worry.”

“As an Applebee’s waitress, the way I would’ve burst into tears seeing y’all get sat in my section,” wrote another user.

A couple of former football players recalled the levels of their something ridiculous appetites, especially after a game. “Man, when I use to play football, I’d devour some wings,” said one man. “Bro, most I’d eat after a game is three double-quarter pounders,” said another.

Applebee’s employees have struggled to keep up with the demand from the chain’s boneless wing promotion. One college student consumed so many plates of wings that the manager finally stepped in. However, not every one has been satisfied with the offering.

The Daily Dot contacted Failla via TikTok comment.