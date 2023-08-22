‘Had the waiter in shock’: Applebee’s customers eat 30 plates during unlimited boneless wings. The manager had to step in

In a viral TikTok video, a college student and his friends eat so many boneless wings as part of the all-you-can-eat special at Applebee’s that the manager had to ask them to stop.

In the original video, Kevin (@brobemo) shows footage of him and his college friends eating at Applebee’s during the chain’s endless wing special. Viewers can see the group has about 14 plates on the table, some empty, some with wings, and some with fries and sauces splayed out on the table.

At the end of the table are 17 dirty, previously wing-filled plates stacked on top of each other to make room on the table.

Based on the video, it appears there were a total of five people at the table, meaning each person averaged six plates of wings. It is unclear how many wings come on each plate.

An inspirational TikTok sound encouraging the diners to “Never back down, never give up,” plays over the video.

The video has garnered more than 1.3 million views and close to 1,000 comments as of Tuesday morning

“Had the waiter in shock,” the caption read.

Applebee’s All You Can Eat Boneless Wings promotion is a “fan-favorite” that costs just $12.99. The promotion includes a choice from six sauces—classic buffalo sauce, honey BBQ, sweet Asian chili, garlic parmesan, extra hot buffalo, or honey pepper—and unlimited fries.

The endless wing special is only available for a limited time at participating locations.

In a follow-up video, Kevin clarified that, unlike some people who don’t tip well during restaurant promotions, his group tipped 20%.

“so sorry we arent the villans you guys thought we were,” the caption of the follow-up video read.

He added that they didn’t eat all that food “for the meme.” Kevin said he and his friends just eat a lot and are broke college students, so they prefer to go to all-you-can-eat spots.

“We are absolute monsters when it comes to food. We love to eat food,” he explained.

He also clarified that their location generously let them do four all-you-can-eat specials to be shared among five people.

Several commenters shared their own experiences with the boneless wing special.

“When I did this they just kept bringing less and less out every plate,” a top comment read.

“It took 2 hours for me to get 12 wings,” a person said.

“They ran out where I went,” another wrote. Several people echoed this experience.

The Daily Dot previously reported on a group of teenage boys who challenged each other to see who could eat the most wings. Another TikToker shared her disappointment when her location ran out of boneless wings and served her chicken nuggets instead. One Applebee’s employee also had to serve cut-up chicken strips after their location ran out of wings.

