Engineer dad’s viral car buying advice includes one brand to avoid at all costs

A thread on X went viral after one user shared the advice his mechanical engineer dad gave him about car makes and models. The real estate agent going by “StripMallGuy” racked up views and requests for his dad’s thoughts on more vehicles, plus comments both thanking and agreeing with the expert.

Featured Video

Buying a car is an expensive and daunting task for average people, so they tend to flock to any help they can get. The short version for those looking for a reliable SUV is to look into Toyota and Lexus, but avoid Land Rover at all costs.

“An incredibly gifted mechanical engineer”

StripMallGuy (@realEstateTrent) and his wife have been considering an SUV purchase, and he knew just who to ask for advice—his dad. After querying about several different makes and models, the X user decided to share this gold with his followers.

Advertisement

“My dad’s an incredibly gifted mechanical engineer—and he’s always been obsessed with studying the reliability of different cars,” he wrote in a post that’s gained over 6.9 million views since June 22.

It wasn’t long before fellow users started messaging him with requests to ask his father about additional brands, and the comments filled up with the same. Some even asked him to write up a “top 10” style article, but this man is not a writer. He’s a mechanical engineer, through and through.

“He took on problems that nobody had ever solved, and he’d find solutions,” StripMallGuy said in a follow-up post. “Although I never had any idea what those problems were, I took close note as to how he’d find a solution, and I’ve always used his method in the real estate world.”

Advertisement

“He never cared about making money, and all the patents he earned are owned by the firm he worked for.”

He further wrote that the response to his thread had his dad “smiling in amazement.”

Land Rover: Nope

The X user initially asked his dad what he thought about Land Rover SUVs, and the answer was strong and to the point.

Advertisement

“Land Rover is the worst troublesome car money can buy,” said dad.

Consider any of the following brands instead.

Toyota 4Runner: Dad’s favorite option

“I am recommending a slightly used Toyota 4Runner with a V6 engine,” he added after trashing the Land Rover. “The new 4Runner has an inferior engine (4 cylinder turbo).”

Advertisement

Toyota upgraded its 4Runner engines in 2025, using the V6 from 2002 to 2024. The engine in the 2025 remodel is about half the size but claims to provide a bit more horsepower. It seems not everyone is convinced that it’s superior, however.

Lexus GX: A fancy Toyota 4Runner

In case his son wanted something “fancier,” dad pointed to a brand widely considered to be more of a luxury option.

Advertisement

“I recommend a slightly used Lexus GX with a V8 engine,” he said.

However, it seems that the mechanical engineer is also not impressed with the engine upgrade made by this company on its GX models, remarking that “the new Lexus also has an inferior engine (V6 turbo).”

Mercedes: Less reliable, more expensive

When StripMallGuy asked about Mercedes, dad warned that it’s not as reliable and is much more expensive than his initial recommendation.

Advertisement

“Mercedes is troublesome and the upkeep is about 4 times more expensive,” he wrote.

In another text, he added that “Mercedes is somewhere between Audi and Lexus.”

Audi: Breakdown in two years

Worse than Mercedes, especially on reliability, are Audi SUVs, though there are even poorer options out there.

Advertisement

“About Audi, it is not as bad as a BMW, but far inferior than Lexus,” said mechanic dad.

In terms of how reliable an Audi would be, he remarked that “compared with Lexus, there is a high probability that a Lexus will have zero failures in 10 years or 100,00 miles, but Audi maybe 2 years.”

Porsche: Like Audi but more of a money hole

Dad’s opinion of Porsche SUVs is even lower, saying that the reliability is about the same but will hurt you a lot more in the wallet.

Advertisement

“Porsche is very similar to Audi, although repairs cost much more.”

Porsche is definitely a luxury brand, so that’s not exactly surprising.

Volvo XC90: Not what Volvo used to be

The X user’s dad had more to say about Volvo models, comparing the XC90 to several similar vehicles.

Advertisement

“Volvo XC90, is in a lower league,” he wrote, “it is a transverse front wheel drive engine.”

This is similar but seems to be inferior to “Volkswagen Atlas, Chevy Equinox, Nissan Pathfinder and such,” in dad’s opinion.

“This is not your grandfather’s undestructible [sic] Volvo 144,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Subaru: The new transmission sucks

As for Subaru SUVs, dad feels that they’re not what they used to be. Like with other vehicles, the company seemed to make a poor choice when they updated newer models with alternate parts.

“Subaru used to be pretty good, until [a] few years ago, when they started using the troublesome CVT transmission.”

Advertisement

Indeed, multiple automotive sites feature lists of problems reported with the new transmission. These including stalling, fluid leaks, and hesitation upon hitting the accelerator.

Jeep: Looking for trouble

Dad’s feelings about Jeep were simply contained in a single Elvis quote.

Advertisement

“Elvis Presley said: If you are looking for troubles, you came to the right place.”

Close enough.

Electric cars: Getting better

In the year 2025, of course people were going to ask about electric vehicles. Dad is optimistic about the direction these options are going, but listed a couple of issues that remain with them in general.

Advertisement

“Electric cars are getting there,” he said, adding that they “should eventually be more reliable than IC cars.”

However, he’s still concerned about “battery life, cost, and weight.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.