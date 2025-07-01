The FBI has issued a warning to airlines over hacking concerns—here’s what to know

Flyers have many concerns entering this vacation season, from problems with airplanes to staffing shortages and more.

Featured Video

Now, it looks like travelers might need to worry about something else: security vulnerabilities.

The FBI posts a warning to X

On June 28th, the FBI released a statement via X, formerly known as Twitter, warning airlines that they were being directly targeted by hacking groups.

Advertisement

Naming a group called “Scattered Spider,” the FBI warns that hackers in these groups “rely on social engineering techniques, often impersonating employees or contractors to deceive IT help desks into granting access.”

ALERT—The FBI has recently observed the cybercriminal group Scattered Spider expanding its targeting to include the airline sector. These actors rely on social engineering techniques, often impersonating employees or contractors to deceive IT help desks into granting access.… pic.twitter.com/gowmbsAbBY — FBI (@FBI) June 27, 2025

Once they have access, the FBI says that the group can steal sensitive information to be used in extortion, then deploy ransomware, effectively locking systems until a certain amount of money is paid.

What attacks have already happened?

It appears that efforts from this hacking group, or others like it, have already had an impact on the airline industry.

Advertisement

On June 23rd, Hawaiian Airlines discovered that their systems had been compromised, which The Register says was linked to Scattered Spider by a researcher. While the airline said that some of its IT systems were affected, they were still able to carry out their flights according to schedule.

However, Hawaiian Airlines is not alone. Earlier this month, WestJet announced that the company, too, had discovered a “cybersecurity incident” that impacted some customers; they have since offered repeated updates about the progress of strengthening their systems.

Other airlines have also had to deal with computer-related attacks. For example, in 2015, LOT Polish Airlines was forced to cancel 10 flights and delay 12 more after the company’s computer systems were victim to a DDoS attack.

Should travelers worry?

It appears that the FBI is currently working with airlines in order to protect them from these kinds of attacks. Additionally, airlines employ their own security professionals in order to test their systems for vulnerabilities.

Advertisement

At the time of publication, it appears at present that information about passengers has not been leaked. However, if flyers are concerned about their information, they can continue to follow good security practices and look to resources like Have I Been Pwned? to see if any of their data has been leaked.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.