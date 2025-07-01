YouTuber Lily Hevesh breaks Guinness World Record for tallest domino tower

Another YouTuber, Lily Hevesh, has made their way into the pages of the Guinness World Records. And, to many people’s surprise, dominoes were involved.

Lily Hevesh is a well-known domino artist and YouTuber. However, she just solidified her spot in the Guinness World Record for building the tallest domino tower.

Standing at 33 feet and 2.74 inches, Hevesh was able to achieve the accomplishment with help from her domino-building team experts, Team Hevesh5.

For context, the previous Guinness World Record for the tallest domino tower was 32 feet and 10.8 inches.

Who is Lily Hevesh?

Hevesh developed a love for dominoes at the age of 10, due to her attraction to chain reactions and complex designs. As she gained inspiration from domino artists, she would then start a YouTube channel called Hevesh5, which she has amassed over 4.3 million subscribers.

As she gained notoriety thanks to her amazing domino-built creations, she landed remarkable opportunities, such as working on a movie with Will Smith and appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

In her documentary Lily Topples the World, Hevesh touches base on how male-dominated the domino world is. As a way to navigate her own experiences and inspire others with similar interests, Hevesh has used her platform to encourage others to pursue their passion despite their differences.

What is the Octotower method?

As presented in a YouTube video by Guinness World Records, Hevesh and her team plan out their mission of beating out the previous domino record by using her Octotower technique.

The technique is to arrange the dominoes in an octagonal pattern, rather than the traditional square pattern. It also helps maintain a tall figure, thanks to its structural support and complexity.

Along the way, the team faced minor struggles with the tower holding together, but they were able to find quick solutions and keep building as they go.

After the completion of the tower, Hevesh successfully beat the old record of the tallest domino tower in the world.

