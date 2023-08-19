‘I ate 40 wings for nothing’: Applebee’s customers order unlimited wings, sneakily put them in Tupperware and Ziploc bag to take home

Two Applebee’s customers made a bold attempt to secure as many wings as possible via the restaurant’s unlimited wings option.

In a recent video uploaded by creator @wok0772, two people undertake a massive order of wings from Applebee’s. The video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times as of Saturday morning.

In the video, the two young men place their wings in a Tupperware container and a Ziploc bag.

According to Applebee’s website, customers can get unlimited wings, including fries, for $12.99. In the comments section of @wok0772’s TikTok, some inquired why the customers in the video didn’t just ask for a to-go box.

On the restaurant’s website, it stated that to-go orders are not allowed for unlimited wings. Other restaurants like Olive Garden also don’t offer to-go options for their unlimited offerings. The Daily Dot reached out to the restaurant for comment via email and the creator via TikTok.

“LMFAOO this is smart,” one commenter said on @wok0772’s video.

“Bro I got that same container at the crib,” someone else said, addressing the Tupperware in the video.

“Did this at buffilow wild wings with friends and we left with 150 wings each,” someone else gloated.