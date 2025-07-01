“Can’t believe he sent that to me”: Woman exposes date for sending a sexist video after they met. Then he sees her viral video and claps back

A sushi date turned viral drama after a man sent his date a controversial TikTok and she aired it out online.

The short-lived romance between TikTokers Alexa Abney (@alexaabney69) and Cole O’Brien (@coleobrien) started on a dating app and ended in conflicting TikToks with millions of views. Although they only met once, both are now defending their version of what happened.

Both sides of the story

According to O’Brien, their sushi date went well. He described deep conversation and strong chemistry. Abney disagreed.

“He was just giving hater number one,” she said in her TikTok recap of the date, which has been viewed over 4.8 million times.

Things escalated when O’Brien sent her a video that many viewers called blatantly misogynistic. In it, a man rants “about how all women are crazy, we act through our emotions, and we just can’t think logically because we’re such emotional beings. And when you sign up to be a boyfriend, that’s what you sign up for. You’re not signing up to be a therapist or listen to your girlfriend’s cries for help.”

Abney was stunned. “I can’t believe he sent that to me. That’s really weird, right?” she asked viewers, who quickly took her side.

O’Brien later admitted he sent the video, but claimed he didn’t mean to. He claimed that he falls asleep watching TikToks fairly often, and it isn’t out of the ordinary for him to send videos in his sleep.

He attempted to reach out to Abney, but she had already blocked him on all social media. O’Brien had her number, however, and followed up with a text apology the next afternoon, claiming the sent video was unintentional. He says she left that part out of her post, which frustrated him even more.

TikTok reacts to the dating drama

Importantly, the controversy didn’t stop with their own posts. Viewers flooded both sides with comments. Some backed Abney, with one writing, “even if he says he ‘accidentally’ sent it to her, that still means his algorithm is full of that misogyny stuff in general ….” Others supported O’Brien and called Abney’s post an overreaction.

In another perspective, someone said they just weren’t meant to be and it was as simple as that. “I watched his pov and I think both of you dodged a bullet, clearly neither of you has the same mindset/critical thinking so it just wouldn’t have worked out.”

Because of the backlash, O’Brien has now sworn off dating. Meanwhile, Abney hasn’t posted a follow-up, but her original video continues to draw attention.

