“Hopefully this will make it better”: NASA will stream future launches on Netflix

If you’re used to pulling up Netflix to watch your favorite movies and shows, you might see something a little different on your homepage soon: a NASA space launch.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, more commonly known as NASA, has officially partnered with Netflix to live-stream content. This will include “rocket launches, spacewalks and views of Earth from space,” per CNBC.

This move is part of a broader effort on the part of NASA to reach a global audience. Previously, this has included developing both an app and a website that allows people to view space launches and more in real time. NASA also has its own streaming service, NASA+, filled with documentaries and other content about space.

What will NASA stream on Netflix?

In addition to the aforementioned rocket launches, spacewalks, and views of Earth from the International Space Station, NASA says that it will also offer mission coverage as part of this live-streaming deal.

“The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” explained Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+ at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. “Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration – inspiring new generations – right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

How is the internet reacting?

Across social media, users are excited to enjoy NASA’s content through a different medium.

Of course, some made jokes about the moon landing conspiracy, referencing the incorrect idea that the moon landing was shot on a Hollywood soundstage.

We all knew it was a Tv production company all along.😂🤣🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/XoAdgNEiTZ — FD (@fdeee360) June 30, 2025

Others lament that this was a publicly funded agency partnering with a private company. More still hope that such a partnership could fix the current issues with some of NASA’s streaming offerings.

nasa collaborating with a private entertainment company to display public science and innovation to the masses behind a paywall???



seems like laughable capitalism to me https://t.co/5b4nn2jdx3 — krysm (@orangejuicewrld) June 30, 2025

On one hand, I hate that NASA+ will be now behind a paywall. On the other hand, NASA+ the current website is utterly shit and hopefully this will make it better https://t.co/m6qdTgt9XW — 🚀JM✨ (@space_jm_) June 30, 2025

Some also mentioned the recent star-studded trip taken by Blue Origin, which featured celebrities like Katy Perry.

Although this space flight was performed by a private company, some internet users are alleging that this could have sparked more interest in space travel. Or, at the very least, the desire to watch more space adventures in real time.

How can I stream it?

For those already streaming this content via the NASA website and app, the agency insists that such content will remain free to stream via their website and app. They suggest this is simply another venue in which viewers can enjoy their content.

For those wishing to enjoy NASA’s content on Netflix, watching NASA+ via Netflix will be bundled into existing Netflix subscriptions. This means that subscribers will not need to pay more for this content.

Audiences will have to wait until an official launch later this summer to watch NASA content on Netflix. However, eager viewers can simply watch NASA’s content via the official app (available for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices).

