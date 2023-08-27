‘It’s hard and salty’: Customers go to Applebee’s for all-you-can-eat wings for $12.99. They only make it through 1 plate

Applebee’s is known for its affordable and casual dining experience, but some customers are not satisfied with its latest promotion. The restaurant chain is offering an all-you-can-eat boneless wings deal for $12.99, but according to a viral TikTok, the wings are not worth the price.

In the video, TikTok user shakirajhall shows her all-you-can-eat boneless wing meal. Also in the shot is shakirajhall’s friend, who shakes her head. Clearly, they are both unimpressed with the food. The video has amassed more than 50,000 views since it was posted on Aug. 25.

Accompanying the footage is a telling caption: “POV we went to Applebee’s because they have an ‘all you can eat wings’ for $12.99, but you can barely finish one serving because it’s hard and salty.”

The video sparked a lot of reactions from other TikTok users, with many also expressing their disappointment with the Applebee’s wing deal.

“Damn I them commercials had me out here wanting to ask my friends to go to,” one user wrote.

“Don’t say that I was gonna go,” a second user wrote.

Multiple users said they had a similar experience. “My daughter and I went last night we didn’t even make it through the first plate,” one user wrote. Another agreed, “Broo I literally just came back from Applebees, I couldn’t even finish my plate, so salty.”

Applebee’s all-you-can-eat boneless wings promotion is causing a buzz on TikTok. And not everybody has had trouble getting through a plate. One viral video shows high school students claiming they’ve beaten Applebee’s after going through four rounds of wings. Meanwhile, another TikToker went viral after highlighting how they ate nearly 40 wings believing they couldn’t take any home—only to be handed a to-go box by their server.

The Daily Dot reached out to Applebee’s via press email and to shakirajhall via TikTok for comment.