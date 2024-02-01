‘I would speak to her manager so they could review the camera’: DoorDash driver confronts lying customer while she’s working at TJ Maxx

Customers of food delivery service DoorDash have long shared their methods of getting their money’s worth out of the service, especially if they were dissatisfied with their order. Whether it is cold food, food that has been eaten, or is simply missing, customers have requested refunds for just about every reason under the sun. Sometimes, even for no reason at all.

There is another side to the matter of a refund through the delivery service: issues with orders count against the delivery runners. When customers falsely report that they did not receive their order, and some runners have confronted customers after fulfilling successful deliveries.

One such DoorDash delivery driver says she completed a delivery, only to learn from the app that the customer claimed to not have received it. She says the false claim resulted in a contract violation, and she shared her interaction with the customer, who works at TJ Maxx.

In the video, TikTok user @meltedsoup_ records herself asking the employee why DoorDash was told that the order was not delivered.

“Hello, I delivered food to you earlier and you said that you didn’t get it and now I have a contract violation?” She asks the employee at the front counter of the store.

“My friend, she ordered it for me,” the employee says in the video. “I can call my friend because that is weird.”

“Really?” the Dasher asks the employee. “OK, so, confirming that you did get it though, right?”

The recorded exchange ends when the T.J. Maxx employee suggests that the friend who ordered her food through DoorDash might have sought a refund, and said she would be calling them to find out what happened.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @meltedsoup_ via comment on the video and to TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx via email regarding the video.

Many viewers suggested that the “friend” who refunded the order was actually the store employee, based on her mannerisms.

“As a mom that is 100% the face my kids make when they are lying,” one commenter wrote.

“‘My friend….i know my friend…I can call my friend…. Because my friend…,'” another said.

“My friend is her,” a further user commented. “I would be like can you please look at the camera and say that you indeed received the food.”

Others suggested that the delivery driver alert the worker’s TJ Maxx manager to corroborate that she received the delivery. “I would speak to her manager so they could review the camera,” one viewer suggested.

Several praised the poster for standing up for herself and talking with the customer directly about the matter.

“Good for you for going back and talking with her,” one wrote. “Confirm that she got it and report her.”

“Bravo for being nervous and still standing up for yourself,” another shared.

“Had to confront someone a few weeks ago,” a third claimed. “I know that took a lot of courage, good for you.”