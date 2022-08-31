‘Bro just DELETED the ENTIRE meal’: Customer claims DoorDash driver ate his Wingstop order, left a note in empty bag

A customer shows an empty delivery bag from Wingstop and a note from the DoorDash driver, who allegedly ate his food, that claims he was “broke and hungry” in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by TikToker @thesuedeshow on Aug. 17, he shows an empty container, bones with the meat eaten off of them, and a handwritten note that he says is from his DoorDash driver.

“I cannot make this up. Here I am ordering some Wingstop and in my bag, I get this!” he says in the clip. “Now I know you noticed the fries gone. My drink is intact but again my fries gone and a damn note in it.”

The note reads, “I’m sorry I 8 cho food. I’m broke and hungry. Consider it like ur payin it 4ward. I’m quitting this lame ass job N E way. B blessed.”

“What am I supposed to do with this y’all? I’m about to call some damn DoorDash back,” he says. “It ain’t Wingstop fault. What do I do? I’m hungry as hell.”

The video has reached over 203,000 views as of Aug. 31, with commenters urging him to contact DoorDash to get a refund.

“Call customer service take pics of note. its been a few times where they took the food and I never got but saying it was delivered Grubhub drivers,” one user wrote.

“I would be soooo mad but also send that to DoorDash they’ll refund you,” another said.

“Call the customer service of DD. I’ve had food stolen from me before and had the order cancelled by the driver right after. You’ll get a refund,” a third added.

Others blasted the dasher for eating a customer’s food, saying that there is no excuse due to DoorDash’s “fast pay.”

“I was broke hungry and miserable yet I didn’t eat someone’s whole order. It’s not hard. Especially since they offer fast pay,” a commenter said.

“Them being hungry is not your problem it’s their problem,” another wrote.

In a comment, @thesuedeshow clarified that he was able to receive “a refund and a credit” when he reported the incident to DoorDash.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thesuedeshow via TikTok comment and to DoorDash via email.