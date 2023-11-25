‘The fact that it’s exactly where you left it’: DoorDash driver confronts customer who ‘lied’ about not receiving order

TikToker and DoorDash delivery driver Jade (@jadecharde) has sparked a discussion with her video titled “It’s her reaching for the food girl please stop playing with me heaux… you cant undo a violation,” which has garnered 1.3 million views as of Saturday morning.

The video captures a confrontation between Jade and a customer named Kirsten, who allegedly falsely reported not receiving her DoorDash order.

In the video, Jade confronts Kirsten after receiving a violation on her account due to Kirsten’s claim of not receiving her food.

“This b*tch Kirsten gonna tell DoorDash that she never got her f*cking food. B*tch. I had to come back cause. What the f*ck is this? Kirsten?” Jade says, showing the DoorDash food sitting outside what appears to be a hotel room door.

When Kirsten answers, she seems caught off guard, and Jade continues, “Are you Kirsten,” as the woman replies, “Yes. Why?”

“You said you never got your food on DoorDash? They literally gave me a violation on my account because the food never got delivered,” Jade says. The confrontation, while against typical policy, highlights the frustrations and challenges faced by delivery drivers.

The comments section was overwhelmingly in support of Jade, with users criticizing Kirsten’s alleged dishonesty. One user questioned, “If she was ‘sleep’ how did she report it not being delivered??”

Another commented, “She was tryna get that refund credit,” suggesting Kirsten’s intention to exploit the system. A simple, “Glad you confronted her,” summed up the general sentiment across the board.

DoorDash, like most delivery services, advises drivers to avoid confrontations for safety reasons and instead suggests other methods for resolving consumer issues. The company says its policies are designed to prioritize the safety and well-being of both its drivers and customers. If a driver suspects that a customer is lying or there is a dispute about an order, the recommended course of action is usually to avoid direct confrontation and instead report the issue to DoorDash’s support team.

The driver may be asked to provide details about the delivery, such as the time of delivery, the condition of the order, and any interactions with the customer. This information can help DoorDash resolve the issue. DoorDash support may provide specific instructions on how to proceed, which could include leaving the order in a safe place or returning the order to the restaurant. In all situations, drivers are encouraged to prioritize their own safety, and there have even been instances on other social media platforms where DoorDashers themselves have told other drivers that approaching customers with their gripes is ultimately just not worth it.

Jade’s decision to confront Kirsten, while against DoorDash’s policy, sheds light on the difficulties faced by delivery drivers, especially when dealing with dishonest customers. TikTok has become a platform where such incidents are brought to light, offering a form of public accountability.

The Daily Dot has reached out to DoorDash via email and Jade via TikTok comment.