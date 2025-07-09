“Cry about it”: HVAC tech claps back after customer Googles part and sees 1000% markup

Is it HVAC price gouging—or the cost of doing business with a professional? An HVAC technician’s TikTok video started a conversation that divided homeowners and business owners on air conditioning repair costs.

HVAC pro @gettheblow_air shared a July 1, 2025, video of a customer who Googled a part to compare its cost with the price listed on the invoice for the house call. The customer, along with plenty of people in the comments, balked at the 1000% markup on a $20 part. “Yeah, I charge $220 for a $20 part. It’s not just the part—it’s knowing which part, why it failed, and fixing it right the first time. Cry about it 😂,” he wrote.

Business owners commented that the markup is fair. Diagnostic fees compensate professionals for their expertise. But amid record-breaking heat waves in the US, homeowners who are suddenly and desperately dependent on their air conditioners did cry about it, accusing HVAC companies of price gouging, overvaluing their skills, and stealing. Commenters replied that they can get the job done themselves at a fraction of the price via ChatGPT and “YouTube University.”

Homeowners claimed, “HVAC industry is a scam with salesmen parading as ‘technicians.’” But techs clapped back: “HVAC is a scam till you need somebody to fix your AC in the middle of the heat.”

@gettheblow_air’s video showing a customer debating a $220 line item for the $20 air conditioner part needed to repair their unit has over 700 thousand views. He prompted fellow technicians on TikTok, “HVAC techs—what do you do in this situation?”

Techs fought off DIY homeowners in the comments to explain that the markup covers specialized tools, warranty and liability, insurance, and countless business overhead costs—not to mention the training and years of experience that get the job done.

“To all homeowners mad at HVAC companies. There is no profit replacing a capacitor for $100. Look into the true cost of running a business and you’ll find out why. To have a licensed company send a technician to your home,diagnose the problem and explain what is going on under an hourly rate. Sorry cheap ole homeowners, we don’t do work for dog sh*t money.”

“I’m not an HVAC guy. I’m the type of guy that works on his own broken sh*t. Even I know diagnosis is where all the work truly is.”

“I always show them the price of the tool that proved it was bad.”

Homeowners are leveraging AI in order to avoid inflated HVAC prices

The HVAC industry’s argument makes sense. You pay Picasso prices for his 15-second sketch on a napkin because you’re paying for the decades of investment and practice that made the painter’s napkin drawing possible. That’s a lot of value. But homeowners with internet connections aren’t buying it.

DIY’ers commented that they’ve been able to repair and maintain their AC units on their own. All it takes is a couple of queries to ChatGPT and overnight shipping from Amazon Prime.

“ChatGPT, and a multimeter will have the HVAC scammer crying in the end.”

“Just installed mine with zero HVAC experience yesterday 😁.”

“These HVAC guys are thinking they are ‘safe’ from AI taking their job but the reality is, we can diagnose our own problems now with ChatGPT, and I encourage everyone to use it for these circumstances. Don’t get robbed.”

