“Am I being tóxica???”: Woman spots pink Stanley Cup in husband’s truck. Then she starts questioning everything

A woman who jumped to conclusions about a pink Stanley Cup in her husband’s truck realized he was not cheating on her—but maybe being a little tóxica is just love.

Featured Video

In a July 1, 2025, TikTok video, Ally (@allymtz326) shared that while she was looking for something in her husband’s work truck, she spotted a pink Stanley Cup tucked into the passenger-side cupholder. “That’s NOT mine !!!” she wrote in the video’s caption.

The video went viral, with 843,000 views. Many of the 1700 commenters confirmed Ally’s suspicions and insisted she confront her husband. “Hmm, am I being tóxica or should I start a fight?” Ally asked. “Maybe start a divorce,” @lokohia replied.

Unrecorded Unrecorded Unrecorded @allymtz326/TikTok

Advertisement

She saw the pink Stanley Cup and assumed the worst

“I came to my husband’s work truck, which I never set foot in, because I was looking for something. And there’s a pink cup?” Ally said before zooming in on the offending pink Stanley Cup. Ally asked TikTok if the cup was evidence enough to pick a fight with her husband, or was she just being “tóxica?”—controlling, jealous, possessive, or prone to drama. The word is used in Latin slang to describe a person who exhibits toxic behaviors in relationships. Some are critical of the term and say it contributes to damaging stereotypes.

TikTok users commented to share their own experiences with infidelity, and asked her to follow up after she confronted her husband. Many commenters affirmed Ally’s reaction to the cup and said she was right to assume her husband was having an affair.

Advertisement

“GIRLLLLLL that’s how I found out my husband of 23 years was cheating. Always the work truck 😭😭😭.”

Tough guys on the jobsite can use pink, too

Ally confronted her husband in a video from July 1. When she asked him, “Whose is it?” he replied, “It’s Matthew’s.” Ally had her husband call up his colleague Matthew who confirmed he had left the pink cup in the work truck. Ally’s husband’s calm demeanor and obvious love for his wife caused people in the comments to back down from their accusations.

Advertisement

“What he said ?????? Men can use pink too!!! Lol.”

“My husband takes my pink Yeti to work all the time. 😂”

Advertisement

“It’s ok to be a tóxica once in a while 😂.”

In a post from July 2, captioned “When you overreacted even though he treats you like a queen 💕,” Ally admitted she was wrong and TikTok users pointed out that sometimes being a little tóxica is part of being in love.

Advertisement

“You are loved! We can see that 100%. The good thing I saw was he didn’t get defensive and get mad…that’s love. 🥰🥰”

“I love this for you, this is healthy toxicness lol.”

“It’s ok to be a tóxica once in a while 😂.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.