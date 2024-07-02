The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Speculation around a viral video that claims to show a man getting caught cheating on his wife because of a baby monitor , debunking a viral video that many people thought showed human trafficking, the drama surrounding sepia toned wedding photos , and Alex Jones getting duped by an AI military ad.

After that, we’ve got a “One Good Thing” mini-column for you because our Senior Reporter Tricia is off.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

There’s all manner of speculation around the internet about the cheating ways of an apparent parent who wasn’t keenly aware they were partially visible on a baby monitor .

➤ READ MORE

A viral video showing people riding in the back of a moving truck does not show a human trafficking operation , despite claims that spread like fire on social media.

➤ READ MORE

👰 DRAMA

Sepia bride TikTok drama blows up

The drama surrounding a bride being upset with sepia tone photos has spiraled across numerous social media platforms .

➤ READ MORE

🤖 FAIL

Alex Jones completely duped by AI military ad days after losing his company for making fake claims

Alex Jones, the embattled founder of the soon-to-be shut down far-right blog InfoWars, is now amplifying a new piece of misinformation —and his fans are getting more than worked up.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

👍 One Good Thing

A former car thief went viral when she shared tips on how to keep your car from being stolen .



TikToker Tree (@treeswalk), a rehabilitated burglar who spent 27 years in prison, gave three simple ways to prevent cars from being broken into and stolen. The video was viewed 3.6 million times.



Tree began with a simple disclaimer: “As you guys know, I specialized in stealing cars and breaking into houses. That’s why I went to prison; that’s why I went up the road. … So to bring awareness, I’m going to give you guys three ways to prevent your car from being broken in or stolen from an ex-con’s perspective.”

The first thing Tree advised was buying a steering wheel lock. “A steering wheel lock prevents the thief from being able to maneuver the car or drive the car,” Tree said. “They may be able to still crank it … but what happens is that once they move that spring, if that steering wheel don’t pop loose, they can’t drive the car.”

But Tree has several other suggestions .

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥑 A customer is claiming that a Chipotle worker only pretended to give her more guacamole when she asked for it , but when the video’s paired with the audio, it tells a little different tale. That’s led some commenters to call out the creator.

✈️ Thankfully, no one was hurt when one travel vlogger recorded his discovery of the Denver International Airport’s notorious backrooms , a feature of the airline hub that has helped make its reputation as one of the world’s strangest airports.

👱‍♀️ Next time you need to buy some hair ties, maybe make sure you bring your ID. As odd as this sounds, a shopper says she had to show their ID at a grocery store to buy a pack of hair ties . People are trying their best to understand why.

💼 Many internet users have virally shared their struggles to find and maintain jobs , especially in today’s job market.

🚽 We all expect random tasks on our first day at a new job. Getting someone coffee, filling out paperwork, awkward welcome meetings. But cleaning the toilets ?

🧳 Getting your bag checked at TSA is so anxiety-producing, even when you know you’re not carrying anything even mildly suspicious .

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAS A LANDLORD EVER RAISED YOUR RENT IN A SHADY WAY?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Actress Ayo Edebiri shares a childhood story featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. 😂