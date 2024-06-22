We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: The most angry social media poster in Congress , a FedEx driver sharing the top five things he hates to deliver , people responding to a question about what people do in the shower for 45 minutes , and debunking claims that tall black fences were set up around the Supreme Court .

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

P.S. — If you didn’t take our weekly news quiz yesterday, there is still time! Just open yesterday’s newsletter and answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt.

Even though Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) tweets regularly make headlines, she’s not the most negative member of the House online .

A FedEx driver went viral after he shared the top five items he hates delivering .

Someone asked what people do in the shower for 45 minutes, and the answers are hilarious

When social media users started questioning what people who take 45 minutes to shower are doing in there, they provided a range of responses, from practical to hilarious .

Furious fake fence rumor prompts fear Supreme Court will rule against Trump on immunity

A fake story about tall black fences going up around the Supreme Court swept through conservative social media, leaving a trail of deleted tweets and half-cocked speculation .

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Hide The Pain Harold

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍽️ This server slammed customers who stay at tables to talk after paying. It backfired .

🍔 McDonald’s just changed the recipe for its cheeseburger. Now a former corporate chef is calling out 3 new differences .

🍨 People online are divided over a woman’s Walmart-bought ice cream business that she operates out of her garage .

🧀 Apparently there is a ‘right way’ to use a cheese grater .

🤑 This shopper went viral for sharing the best to way shop at T.J. Maxx to find good deals. But workers aren’t so sure .

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites .

