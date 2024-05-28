‘I was 43 years old when I learned this’: Woman shares the ‘right way’ to use a cheese grater

When you grate cheese, everyone knows that you hold the grater upright and glide the object (cheese) against the blades. Usually onto an entre. However, a woman recently demonstrated how to easily and safely use a cheese grater differently in a video viewed more than 1.3 million times.

Now we’re questioning everything.

TikTok user Alice (@aliceinbravoland) stood in her kitchen with the cheese grater on its back while holding a block of colby cheese. She revealed in the text overlay, “I was 43 years old when I learned this.”

“OK, I’m gonna try this that I saw the other day…” she said, moving her cheese back and forth on the spikes of the horizontal cheese grater. “Where you lay your grater on the side.” As she slid the cheese, more pieces sprinkled out.

“I guess I’ve been doing this wrong the whole time. I’m 43 years old and I’m just learning to lay the cheese grater on the side, it does seem to be OK,” she said.

“They say that it’s easier to transport,” she demonstrated, picking up the grater. Inside it was full of shredded cheese. Afterward, she retrieved the cheese block and resumed grating.

When the content creator finished, she placed a bowl before her. “So, yeah. You just pick it up,” she said, lifting the grater and depositing the shredded cheese into the bowl. “Right in your bowl.”

Alice expressed her excitement for this hack in the caption, “Did you know this ? I’m easily impressed so maybe this is no big deal, but I’m blown away.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alice via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. In addition to Alice, viewers were also impressed.

“Umm why didn’t i ever think of this lol thank you!” one viewer wrote.

“OMG the struggle was soo real how in the world did I not think of this !!!!!” a second agreed.

“Amazing I’ve learned something new,” a third praised.

Moreover, others shared their cheese-grating tricks.

“I just stand the grater on a plate,” one user stated.

“go in one direction not back and forth and it’s even easier,” a second commented.

So what is the correct way to use a cheese grater?

The standard way of using a cheese grater is to have it stand up and push the cheese against the blade. However, Alice’s demonstration is the more “efficient” way. Alice’s hack dates back to 2018. In 2018, Mental Floss reported on this hack from the Instagram account, Menu World.