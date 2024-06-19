Someone asked what people do in the shower for 45 minutes, and the answers are hilarious

Who among us doesn’t love a long and luxurious shower? After a long day, there’s nothing like getting that time alone to do as you please while getting clean.

Of course, most people can’t commit to a full-service shower every day. The stubborn few who do, however, are standing their ground.

I’m going to do like gen z and use a 45 minute shower as a portal to shift my timeline to more pleasurable times because this ain’t it — jzmna (@jigsawjune) February 17, 2024 @jigsawjune/ X

Not only are they proponents of the long bathing ritual, but they’re making the most of the time they take. When social media users started questioning what people who take 45 minutes to shower are doing in there, they provided a range of responses, from practical to hilarious.

What are people doing in their 45-minute showers?

Once upon a time, a shower was just a place to bathe. You’d get in, wash, and get out. That’s not the case for everyone, especially not today.

There are a wide variety of ways people are spending their elongated shower time. For some, it’s me time: a space for total relaxation and decompression. For others, it’s me time: an opportunity for an intimate moment alone.

Those aren’t the only explanations, however. A lot of people use it as time for their own personal concert set, complete with vocals and choreography. Many people find they do their best thinking in the shower and will jot down their thoughts on waterproof memo pads. Then there are others taking in a podcast while keeping up with their dedicated 15-step skincare routine.

45-Minute Shower Meme Examples

Now, there are memes all over the internet, offering responses to the inquiry that range from dramatized to very literal. And whether you’re rocking out, standing in scalding glory, or dissociating after a rough day of humanity, chances are there’s someone else out there who totally gets it and is doing the same.

Them: the F*CK do yall be doin in the shower for 45 minutes



Me: pic.twitter.com/X2kOFz5opO — ✞ (@JSExposed) June 9, 2024

babe what u doing in the shower 45 minutes? https://t.co/PWtILlGgCA — CIMENTO COLÉGIO PEDRO SEGUNDO (@fotosdeanjos) June 16, 2024

Me in the shower well past 45 mins https://t.co/OVaMlCF4qV pic.twitter.com/XPFeUJCTR2 — Dr.Javiiiiiiii 🇵🇷🇩🇴🇳🇬 (@Javiplatano) June 11, 2024

“What are y’all doing in the shower for 45 minutes?”



Me: https://t.co/apDbH74qNb — Unorthodox (Zaza Waybright) Individual 🐀 (@Le_Unorthodox) June 15, 2024

Don’t ever ask a swiftie why we are in the shower for over 45 minutes 🎤🎶 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/ZfkcXOynfY — BeccaEA (@BeccaEAA) June 11, 2024

yeosang: the FUCK do you be doin in the shower for 45 minutes



yunho: pic.twitter.com/PKBn6NR4ig — shu!!☆ (@mingstrr) June 12, 2024

"What are you doing in the shower for 45 minutes"https://t.co/bqvE9SYLFQ — Siobhan Ophiolatrix (@Ophiolatrix) June 12, 2024

This is what I do in the shower for 45 minutes you stupid pic.twitter.com/rIQkZFppHb — Moontain 🦇🇦🇷 (@mountainghouI) June 9, 2024

“what the hell are you doing in the shower for 45 minutes”



well pic.twitter.com/y3bmyBUCQW — 𐙚 mini | see pinned & rts (@obsequii) June 13, 2024

"what are you doing for 45 mins in the shower"



me: pic.twitter.com/jlQa4oPjN7 — jacqui 🍊🪩💌💗 (@braceletladyy) June 11, 2024

My average morning shower… (I'm in there for 45 minutes to an hour) 😭😭😭 https://t.co/mtlrvCwR1h pic.twitter.com/rFEzJFpnpb — Daily Jedi Survivor (@DailyJSurvivor) June 12, 2024

Them: the F*CK do yall be doin in the shower for 45 minutes



Me: pic.twitter.com/ESv4JAasS2 — 🍺 (@user638292079) June 9, 2024

Me in the shower for 45 minutes straight after 10+ hours behind the bar https://t.co/KEm9XgpD6x pic.twitter.com/DOJzm7Ksih — Dumpling Queen 🇵🇸 (@LadyDumplings) June 6, 2024

when I say i’m adulting that means i’m just disassociating in the shower for 45 mins — 𝙧𝙮 (@SupaFlyRy) May 31, 2024

