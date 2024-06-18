The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: A hotel guest warning of a pizza scam that is happening in multiple states , actor Mark Hamill being on a crusade to bring back public likes on X, how a TikToker’s at-home sandwich station trend is taking over refrigerators everywhere, and why people are calling out the hypocrisy of Disney+ .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

You should think twice before choosing pizza over room service. You might lose your credit card information to a pernicious pizza scam .

Not everyone is taking the news that X is hiding likes so easily. One of the main crusaders against this change is Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Putting together a quick sandwich just got a little quicker .

A new move by Disney+ has the internet calling out the streamer for multiple reasons.

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

A 2021 Biden executive order is being accused of election fraud—there’s just one problem

A 2021 Biden executive order is being accused of election fraud—there's just one problem

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her "Digital Democracy" column.

💊 A pharmacist revealed five of what he says are the best deals on medications at Dollar Tree, along with a few pharmaceutical products you should avoid.

💅 This beauty guru posted a viral video sharing a trick she says will make your press-on nails last for at least 30 days .

🐠 A Costco shopper is calling out the store after claiming to have found parasites in their salmon .

🏦 Personal banking can often present complex tasks to customers in a simple format requiring little interaction with a bank teller or employee. That might not always be a good thing .

🖋️ A TikToker has gone viral after making an unsettling realization about her new tattoo .

🍽️ Customers usually understand that if a restaurant’s front door is locked, that means it’s closed and not accepting customers. However, that isn’t very clear to one customer as this TikToker explains.

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary .

DID YOU WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON SUNDAY NIGHT?

“Recycle! Recycle!” 😂