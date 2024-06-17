‘My new sleep paralysis demon’: Eddie Redmayne’s Tony Awards performance is an instant meme

Eddie Redmayne has never been afraid to get as weird as possible. The Oscar, Tony and BAFTA-winning actor commits to every single role, be it Stephen Hawking, Newt Scamander, Danish Girl, or whatever the everloving heck was happening in Jupiter Ascending. Naturally, Redmayne extended that commitment to strangeness to his performance as the Emcee in Broadway’s Cabaret.

Clearly, the effort did not go unappreciated by the theater community, as Redmayne was nominated for a Tony for the role. Naturally, Ed was asked to perform a rendition of the title tune for the Tony audience, both in the theater and at home, meaning a whole lot more of us got a glimpse of what he’s been up to.

And my oh my was it ever glorious.

There’s a whole lot going on here. Most of it fascinating, some of it slightly disturbing, all of it very German.

As predicted, Redmayne puts his entire being into the performance, for better or worse. And the internet had some thoughts.

Eddie Redmayne in Cabaret is my new sleep paralysis demon. jesus christ#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/Sm3WYHwFrE — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) June 17, 2024

From a performance that, let’s say, divided audiences, the memes came hard and fast.

marius now that his friends are dead and gone #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/9PJEsfhUwY — (taylour’s version)🫧 (@tveitidk) June 17, 2024

Imagine have a routine surgery and just before the anesthesia hits you hear a rubber glove snap then look up and see this pic.twitter.com/eUZGpYsMn6 — The Broadway Beat (@BwayBeatNews) June 17, 2024

this is so jumpscare why is he in 4D pic.twitter.com/QmUQuRVmL3 — Vulture (@vulture) June 17, 2024

This is what people thought spongebob the musical was gonna look like before we saw ethan slater pic.twitter.com/qaZWaMtz6n — Zach Schiffman (@schlife) June 17, 2024

I bring a sort of “Eddie Redmayne Cabaret Tony’s performance” energy to the function that people don’t really like pic.twitter.com/XiuOr2D11b — Ava :/ (@avapologies) June 17, 2024

happy for you or sorry that happened pic.twitter.com/e7gp7GeG3K — Marc (@marcsnetiker) June 17, 2024

So stay weird as weird can be, Redmayne. We, as an audience, are all the richer for it!

Drop the “at the Kit Kit Club”. Just “Cabaret.” It’s cleaner. pic.twitter.com/Ol3jT3B9XD — Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) June 17, 2024

